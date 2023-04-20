FIRST ONSITE expands its Edmonton branch office to support businesses and residents amid catastrophic weather

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has bolstered its Edmonton presence with a new, expanded facility in the city to support businesses and residents amid a rise in catastrophic weather and restoration-related claims.

First Onsite has decades of emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction experience in Alberta, and the Edmonton team has been on the ground during seminal catastrophic weather events, including the Fort McMurray wildfires and the Alberta floods of 2013. With this expanded location, First Onsite makes a further commitment to the city and surrounding region.

The unpredictable nature of Alberta weather has presented critical challenges to residential and commercial properties over the years, from burst pipes in winter, to flooding in spring and fires in the summer.

“This new branch facility allows us to centralize our Edmonton operations into one, large strategic location,” said Curtis Azevedo, Edmonton Branch Manager, First Onsite Property Restoration. “The branch boasts roughly four-times the warehouse space and allows for the integration of all our complex and residential teams and equipment to better meet the demands of our customers and insurance partners.”

The team from this location works with customers from a wide range of property types – including residential, commercial and industrial, in Edmonton and the surrounding areas. The company handles restoring properties from losses of all sizes, from residential homes to large-scale commercial loss recovery and restoration.

In a March 2023 survey of Canadians’ weather-related concerns, 56 per cent of Albertans were worried about their level of preparedness in the event of a disaster.

“As weather events continue to increase in both intensity and frequency it is more important than ever to be prepared,” said Azevedo. “We boast a highly skilled operations team that prides itself on exceptional customer service and delivering our clients a seamless recovery process from beginning to end.”

– 30 –

About First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,700 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lynda Trudell

MAVERICK Public Relations

M 289-230-4435 | E lynda@wearemaverick.com