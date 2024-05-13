FIRST ONSITE hires industry veteran, Joe Turcotte as EVP, Insurance Services

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAY 13, 2024/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, has strengthened its commitment to the insurance industry by bringing aboard insurance industry veteran, Joe Turcotte as EVP of Insurance Services.

Industry veteran Joe Turcotte joins FIRST ONSITE as EVP, Insurance Services

Joe comes to First Onsite following a distinguished, 25-year career at FM Global where he began his tenure as a loss prevention engineer. Next, he joined FM Global’s Claims Division, working at a series of leadership roles, and ultimately becoming the company’s Canadian Claims Manager.

Joe has managed losses of all sizes including large loss responses to catastrophes in excess of $1.5 billion such as Hurricanes Katrina and Emma and the 2005 Toronto floods.

A licensed professional engineer, Joe also worked as a construction engineer at the Bruce Nuclear Facility prior to his work a FM Global.

“Joe’s extensive knowledge and experience in the insurance industry will support us in further cultivating key client relationships across North America,” said Dave Demos, CEO, Canada & Global Client Solutions. “He brings strong technical claims-handling and solid healthcare industry experience to support our growth strategy and to ensure the best experience possible for our insurance clients as they engage with First Onsite.”

Joe is a Chartered Insurance Professional with the Insurance Institute of Canada, a member of the Canadian Insurance Claims Managers Association, a Registered Professional Adjuster, and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario.

For inquiries please contact:

Kyle Troskot

MAVERICK Public Relations

905-466-3883

kyle@wearemaverick.com

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.