First Onsite hires new team to support BC operations for Mandarin, Cantonese communities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MARCH 9, 2022/insPRESS/ – First Onsite Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, today announced the hiring of a team comprised of six restoration professionals to deliver specialized service in Mandarin & Cantonese languages in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

The new hires join First Onsite as seasoned professionals with years of restoration experience serving the Chinese communities in the region. As part of their roles, they will be pivotal in helping to build out the service line and establish trusted relationships with adjusters and insurance partners servicing the target market.

First Onsite is constantly looking for ways to remove barriers and find ways to address challenges impacting its partners. This is an important step for easing communication between restoration customers and insurance providers and demonstrates First Onsite’s commitment to developing industry-leading innovative solutions. Through hiring this team, First Onsite hopes to strengthen its relationship with insurers and brokers in the province, to ensure streamlined processes, and to deliver exceptional customer service.

“The appointment of the new team is part of our commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience,” said Erik Hecht, Regional Vice President, British Columbia, First Onsite Property Restoration. “Many clients in the region are either new Canadians or feel more comfortable communicating in their native language. Offering bilingual services will allow us to provide tailored support and culturally sensitive restoration services to homeowners in the Chinese community.”

The announcement comes on the heels of rapid growth for the industry due to several factors including the rise in severity and frequency of weather-related events (floods, wildfires, storms, etc.), aging infrastructure, and a changing insurance market. Based on these trends, the company was able to glean that language barriers could often contribute to or impact overall client and adjuster experience and satisfaction in the region.

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest independent North American disaster restoration services providers, providing emergency preparedness, remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services across Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. First Onsite offers more than 2,200 employees, 80-plus branches, 24/7 emergency service, and industry-leading experience with a commitment to customer service. First Onsite proudly serves the commercial, municipal, industrial and residential sectors. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.