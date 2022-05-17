First Onsite strengthens team in Edmonton with key appointment

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAY 17, 2022/insPRESS/ – First Onsite Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, has bolstered its local leadership team in Edmonton with the promotion of Curtis Azevedo to Branch Manager. In his role, Curtis will focus on providing exceptional experience to customers throughout the region.

Curtis Azevedo began his career with First Onsite in 2013 as a technician during the Alberta floods.

He continued to work with the company during summers while completing his university degree. In his time at First Onsite, he has served and advanced in a variety of roles – from general labourer to water technician, to site supervisor.

As a project manager for the past four years, Curtis has been an integral part of the company’s expansion in the region. With so many large catastrophic events in recent years, he has been on the ground working alongside insurance partners to make a positive impact.

“Curtis has quickly climbed the ladder and has shown great aptitude and focus on delivering the best experience to partners and customers,” said Jamie Mackie, Regional Vice President – Prairies, First Onsite Property Restoration. “He brings a strong desire for learning and deep industry insights that will help First Onsite continue to grow its Edmonton business.”

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest independent North American disaster restoration services providers, providing emergency preparedness, remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services across Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. First Onsite offers more than 2,300 employees, 90-plus branches, 24/7 emergency service, and industry-leading experience with a commitment to customer service. First Onsite proudly serves the commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential sectors. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.