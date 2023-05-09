First Onsite Victoria taps company veterans to support property restoration on Vancouver Island

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAY 9, 2023/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, has bolstered its Victoria, British Columbia restoration team by bringing aboard two twenty-year veterans from within the company. Matt Savage joins the First Onsite Victoria branch as Project Manager, Complex Claims and Tim Hofer joins the branch as Project Manager, Residential.

Matt has been in the restoration industry for 20 years, starting as a water damage technician, and growing into the roles of field supervisor and project manager. Hailing from First Onsite’s Vancouver branch where he was a project manager for the past 11 years, Matt developed extensive experience in complex restoration projects of all types.

Tim Hofer brings 20 years’ experience in several areas of construction, including working as a home builder and finished carpenter. Tim has also been with First Onsite for the past 11 years, working his way through the ranks, spending the past three years as a project manager at First Onsite’s Vancouver branch. Tim will work with First Onsite’s residential customers and will collaborate with insurers and adjusters to ensure customers’ restoration projects are managed skillfully and closely.

“Victoria is an essential market for First Onsite, and with Matt and Tim transferring to this location we’re able to bring greater focus to our overall business. Our commercial clients and insurance partners will benefit from both leaders’ in-depth knowledge and understanding of their unique needs and will find that our teams are exceptionally prepared to handle everything from normal residential losses to large commercial complex losses.” Erik Hecht, Regional Vice President, First Onsite Property Restoration.

“I look forward to helping the Victoria team continue to serve local businesses in a time when weather-related catastrophes are becoming more frequent and a much bigger challenge in the B.C. region. My family is excited to be closer to nature and enjoy life within the local community and near the water.” Matt Savage, Project Manager, Complex Claims, First Onsite Property Restoration.

“The timing is right for our team to be bringing more focus to the residential client-base in Victoria. I love the local environment and community and look forward to helping support the Victoria branch, insurance companies, and homeowners.” Tim Hofer, Project Manager, Residential, First Onsite Property Restoration.

Vancouver Island team experience

The First Onsite Victoria team offers commercial and residential, end-to-end restoration services. The local team understands the unique challenges being positioned on an island and recovering from a loss – whether it be sourcing materials in a cost-effective and timely manner, or the difficulties dealing with business downtime in a small community.

First Onsite and B.C. restoration experience

First Onsite Property Restoration is a company that has extensive experience dealing with the effects of catastrophic weather including flooding and wildfires in British Columbia. The company mobilized teams of personnel to support communities, homeowners, residents, and businesses during the 2021 Pacific Northwest floods that led to subsequent mudslides which wreaked havoc on several B.C. communities.

In a March 2023 survey of Canadians’ weather-related concerns, three-quarters of British Columbians were worried about severe rains or flooding, significantly higher than the national average of 58 per cent.

About First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,700 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Lynda Trudell

MAVERICK Public Relations

M 289-230-4435 | E Lynda@wearemaverick.com