FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® Certified Integration Expands Functionality

Voir français ci-dessous

TORONTO, ON, MAY 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® enhancements help brokerages manage client payments with improved flexibility and efficiency.

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, is pleased to announce expanded functionality for their certified integration.



FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® makes it even easier for brokers to provide their clients with innovative payment solutions.

FIRST Canada is pleased to announce these new FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® features:

Estimated Premium Quotes – easily create quotes without transactions and provide a quote at policy proposal

Policy Cancellation Request – easily request a policy cancellation directly from Applied Epic ® and create an activity record

Positive Endorsement Request – easily request a positive endorsement directly from Applied Epic ® and create an activity record

Negative Endorsement Request – easily request a negative endorsement directly from Applied Epic ® and create an activity record

Import Quotes – import an existing quote to take advantage of all FIRST Pay’s™ automated functionality to manage your client’s contract

Quote Submission – easily submit any new, renewal, or positive endorsement quote in a few simple clicks for fast conversion

Look forward to these FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® functionality improvements:

Renewal Quoting – updated user controls and preset defaults to streamline the renewal workflow

Billing Plan Automation – the selection of the policy billing plan is now automated

Attachment Specification – customize the attachments folder and have all attachments available in the folder you specify

Library Enhancements – control adding, removing, and maintenance of your Carrier / MGA listings

User Interface improvements – improvements in the look and feel of integration screens, French translations, transaction descriptions, and error messages provide even greater flexibility and an enhanced user experience

“We’re pleased to further transform the payment experience for brokers and their clients by enhancing our FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® solution,” said Stuart Bruce, CEO, FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada. “We are proud to provide Applied® users with a more efficient real-time payment integration built to ease the brokers’ workload and progress their client experience.

Learn more about how FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® can help you meet today’s demanding consumer needs and improve your operations.

Applied Epic® is a registered trademark of Applied Systems, Inc.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647-308-4944

FIRST Pay MC pour l’intégration certifiée Applied Epic ® élargit ses fonctionnalités



TORONTO, ON, LE 24 MAI, 2022/insPRESS/ – Les améliorations apportées à FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® aident les courtiers à gérer les paiements des clients avec une flexibilité et une efficacité accrues.

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada (FIRST Canada), le leader de l’industrie des solutions de paiement d’assurance, a le plaisir d’annoncer des fonctionnalités élargies pour son intégration certifiée.



FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® permet aux courtiers de proposer des solutions de paiement innovantes encore plus facilement à leurs clients.

Nous sommes heureux d’annoncer ces nouvelles fonctionnalités de FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® :

Soumissions de primes estimées – créez facilement des soumissions sans transactions et fournissez une soumission lors de la proposition de police.

Demande d’annulation de police – demandez facilement une annulation de police directement à partir d’Applied Epic ® et créez un enregistrement d’activité.

Demande d’endossement positif – demandez facilement un endossement positif directement à partir d’Applied Epic ® et créez un enregistrement d’activité.

Demande d’endossement négatif – demandez facilement un avenant négatif directement à partir d’Applied Epic ® et créez un enregistrement d’activité.

Importation de soumissions – importez une soumission existante pour profiter de toutes les fonctionnalités automatisées de FIRST Pay’s MC pour gérer le contrat de votre client.

Conversion de soumission – soumettez facilement tout nouveau devis, renouvellement ou avenant positif en quelques clics pour une conversion rapide.

Réjouissez-vous de ces améliorations des fonctionnalités FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® :

Soumission de renouvellement – mise à jour des contrôles de l’utilisateur et des valeurs par défaut prédéfinies pour rationaliser le flux de travail de renouvellement.

Automatisation du plan de facturation – la sélection du plan de facturation de la police est désormais automatisée.

Spécification des pièces jointes – personnalisez le dossier des pièces jointes et faites en sorte que toutes les pièces jointes soient disponibles dans le dossier que vous spécifiez.

Amélioration de la bibliothèque – contrôlez l’ajout, la suppression et la maintenance de vos listes d’assureurs et de grossistes.

Améliorations de l’interface utilisateur – des améliorations de l’aspect et de la convivialité des écrans d’intégration, des traductions en français, des descriptions des transactions et des messages d’erreur offrent une plus grande flexibilité et une meilleure expérience utilisateur.

« Nous sommes heureux de transformer davantage l’expérience de paiement pour les courtiers et leurs clients en améliorant notre solution FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® », a déclaré Stuart Bruce, PDG de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada. « Nous sommes fiers de fournir aux utilisateurs d’Applied® une intégration de paiement en temps réel plus efficace, construite pour alléger la charge de travail des courtiers et faire progresser leur expérience client ».

Découvrez comment FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® peut vous aider à répondre aux besoins exigeants des consommateurs d’aujourd’hui et à améliorer vos opérations.

Applied Epic® est une marque déposée d’Applied Systems, Inc.

À propose de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada (FIRST Canada) fournit au marché canadien de l’assurance des solutions de paiement complètes. Les courtiers, les grossistes et les assureurs peuvent s’associer à FIRST Canada et élargir leur offre pour fournir plus de valeur, de choix et de commodité à tous leurs clients. La force combinée de l’équipe dévouée, de l’offre évoluée et de la plateforme innovatrice de FIRST Canada permet à ses partenaires de faire face à l’avenir exigeant du marché canadien de l’assurance, outillés de solutions leaders dans le marché pour réussir. FIRST Canada fait partie de Wintrust (Nasdaq : WTFC), une société de services financiers avec plus de 50 milliards de dollars d’actifs et faisant partie des plus grandes sociétés de financement de primes en Amérique du Nord. Suivez FIRST Canada sur LinkedIn et Twitter. Pour plus d’information sur l’entreprise, visitez www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/fr.

Pour plus d’informations:

Eric Bissonnette

Président régional, Est du Canada & Analytique des ventes

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

eric.bissonnette@firstinsurancefunding.ca

514 688 8252