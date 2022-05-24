FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® Certified Integration Expands Functionality

May 24, 2022 by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
TORONTO, ON, MAY 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® enhancements help brokerages manage client payments with improved flexibility and efficiency.
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, is pleased to announce expanded functionality for their certified integration.
FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® makes it even easier for brokers to provide their clients with innovative payment solutions.
“We’re pleased to further transform the payment experience for brokers and their clients by enhancing our FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® solution,” said Stuart Bruce, CEO, FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada. “We are proud to provide Applied® users with a more efficient real-time payment integration built to ease the brokers’ workload and progress their client experience.
Learn more about how FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® can help you meet today’s demanding consumer needs and improve your operations.
Applied Epic® is a registered trademark of Applied Systems, Inc.
About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Crystal Macklin
SVP Marketing & Communications
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca
647-308-4944
TORONTO, ON, LE 24 MAI, 2022/insPRESS/ – Les améliorations apportées à FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® aident les courtiers à gérer les paiements des clients avec une flexibilité et une efficacité accrues.
Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada (FIRST Canada), le leader de l’industrie des solutions de paiement d’assurance, a le plaisir d’annoncer des fonctionnalités élargies pour son intégration certifiée.
FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® permet aux courtiers de proposer des solutions de paiement innovantes encore plus facilement à leurs clients.
« Nous sommes heureux de transformer davantage l’expérience de paiement pour les courtiers et leurs clients en améliorant notre solution FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® », a déclaré Stuart Bruce, PDG de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada. « Nous sommes fiers de fournir aux utilisateurs d’Applied® une intégration de paiement en temps réel plus efficace, construite pour alléger la charge de travail des courtiers et faire progresser leur expérience client ».
Découvrez comment FIRST PayMC pour Applied Epic® peut vous aider à répondre aux besoins exigeants des consommateurs d’aujourd’hui et à améliorer vos opérations.
Applied Epic® est une marque déposée d’Applied Systems, Inc.
À propose de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada
Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada (FIRST Canada) fournit au marché canadien de l’assurance des solutions de paiement complètes. Les courtiers, les grossistes et les assureurs peuvent s’associer à FIRST Canada et élargir leur offre pour fournir plus de valeur, de choix et de commodité à tous leurs clients. La force combinée de l’équipe dévouée, de l’offre évoluée et de la plateforme innovatrice de FIRST Canada permet à ses partenaires de faire face à l’avenir exigeant du marché canadien de l’assurance, outillés de solutions leaders dans le marché pour réussir. FIRST Canada fait partie de Wintrust (Nasdaq : WTFC), une société de services financiers avec plus de 50 milliards de dollars d’actifs et faisant partie des plus grandes sociétés de financement de primes en Amérique du Nord. Suivez FIRST Canada sur LinkedIn et Twitter. Pour plus d’information sur l’entreprise, visitez www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/fr.
Pour plus d’informations:
Eric Bissonnette
Président régional, Est du Canada & Analytique des ventes
Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada
eric.bissonnette@firstinsurancefunding.ca
514 688 8252