FirstOnSite appoints Greg Tabak as Director of Commercial Business Development

MISSISSAUGA, ON., JAN. 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Tabak as Director of Commercial Business Development.

Greg’s experience spans more than thirty years in business development, account management and customer service. Over the course of his career, Greg has proven to build deep and trusting client connections and has had significant success forging new business relationships. FirstOnSite is committed to the service and growth of its commercial client base and Greg’s experience supporting the complexities of national accounts will be a valuable asset to the company.

“We are very pleased to have Greg Tabak as part of our team. Greg brings a history of demonstrated success in building solid business partnerships. He understands the intricate demands of commercial businesses and is uniquely able to tailor strategic solutions to meet the varied needs of our clients”, said Bill Fender, Senior Vice President, Commercial Property Portfolios at FirstOnSite Restoration. “The addition of Greg Tabak to the team demonstrates our commitment to this important business segment.”

Greg is based out of the Calgary, Alberta office and will be working closely with FirstOnSite’s national accounts across Canada. For further information, Greg Tabak can be reached by email at greg.tabak@firstonsite.ca or by phone at 403-305-8188.

About FirstOnSite

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With greater than 2,000 employees and more than 80 locations, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778.6731 and follow FirstOnSite on Facebook or Twitter @FirstOnSite for latest news and updates.