FirstOnSite fortifies its complex commercial team in the Prairies Region

MISSISSAUGA, ON., DEC. 11, 2020/insPRESS/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has fortified its commercial team in the Prairies with the promotion of Mark Ahearn to Senior Project Manager for Complex Claims, Prairies.

FirstOnSite’s growth and success in the region required a skilled, experienced project manager who could handle complicated projects. Mark joins the Prairies team from the Complex Claims team in Ontario where, under the guidance and leadership of the experienced Senior Project Management team, he developed the skills necessary to manage large loss projects.

Throughout the last 14 years in the industry, Mark has responded to many different catastrophic events, including property losses from the Fort McMurray wildfires, the Calgary/High River floods, the Goderich Tornado and several hurricanes.

“With Mark’s expertise handling large, difficult commercial jobs and his strong knowledge of complex claims, he will play a large role in enhancing our services to business clients in the province,” said Jamie Mackie, Regional Vice President – Prairies, FirstOnSite Restoration.

In his new position, Mark will be the main contact for complex jobs in Edmonton and the surrounding area. He will be dedicated to managing projects and enhancing FirstOnSite’s commitment to providing industry leading service while creating an unprecedented customer experience.

