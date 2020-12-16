FirstOnSite further bolsters commercial team with addition of Amy Barilla

MISSISSAUGA, ON., DEC. 16, 2020/insPRESS – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has strengthened its commercial team with the addition of Amy Barilla in the role of Business Development Manager.

In her new position, Amy will be the account manager contact for existing clients to ensure an exceptional customer experience. She will also focus on developing new business within the commercial sector. As Business Development Manager, Amy will be working closely alongside Lorraine Thompson, Business Development Manager for the residential business.

“Amy brings a wealth of experience to FirstOnSite, along with a strong network of connections in commercial claims,” said Erik Hecht, Regional Vice President – British Columbia, FirstOnSite. “She will be a great addition to help drive FirstOnSite’s ongoing commitment to providing unmatched customer service. We look forward to her joining the team as we continue to grow our commercial offerings across the country.”

Amy comes to FirstOnSite with a well-rounded experience in sales, insurance and forensic engineering. She spent 10 years working for an independent adjusting firm and five years as a property adjuster at Intact Insurance.

About FirstOnSite

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With greater than 2,000 employees and more than 75 locations, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778. 6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

