FirstOnSite officially launches in National Capital Region

MISSISSAUGA, ON/JUNE 8, 2020/insPRESS/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has strengthened its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR). Since FirstOnSite’s acquisition of JPL Disaster Recovery in September of last year, the two companies have seamlessly transitioned into one unified team of 80 strong.

With offices in Ottawa and Gatineau, FirstOnSite’s bilingual team is able to mobilize resources, manpower and equipment quickly and effortlessly to provide best in class restoration services to the growing needs of the National Capital Region at a moment’s notice.

“Our unified team quickly recognized the advantages that these two offices bring to the NCR,” said Earl Laforest, VP Operations & Acquisitions – Quebec regions and the National Capital Region. “It’s inspiring to integrate a group of professionals and have the final product be a motivated team of experts in their field, operating from a place of confidence, integrity and superior results.”

The strength, presence and reliability of FirstOnSite Gatineau and its Ottawa branch, coupled with the expertise and service excellence of the FirstOnSite team, brings a combined strength to the region that is unparalleled.

FirstOnSite maintains a dedicated Commercial & Complex Loss unit that acts as a total solutions provider, focused on business continuity and disaster mitigation in the face of large loss and catastrophic events including floods, historically severe storms and industrial fire events.

Advantages of partnering with FirstOnSite:

FirstOnSite is the industry-leading restoration company in innovation and technologies.

The team is made up of over 1,000 trained, and highly dedicated experts.

Prioritization during catastrophic events anywhere in Canada with FirstOnSite’s mobilization capabilities.

Unmatched company owned scalability to handle small to large and complex losses simultaneously.

Experience completing numerous commercial restoration projects in the National Capital Region ranging from $1 million to $15 million.

Clearance to work in government buildings and RCMP facilities.

FirstOnSite has a designated full time Health & Safety Officer.

In the past years, FirstOnSite has opened branches in Quebec City, Ottawa and Ste-Agathe, QC, in addition to its regional flagship Montréal branch, making it the largest full service commercial and residential restoration provider in the province of Quebec and the National Capital Region.

-30-

About FirstOnSite

With over 1,000 trained and dedicated team members spanning 39 branches, FirstOnSite is the leading Canadian disaster restoration company. Working with some of the industry’s most respected vendors and suppliers, we have forged great partnerships with service experts who share the same dedication to service excellence as we do, smoothly facilitating every aspect of a restoration.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778.6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

Press Contact: