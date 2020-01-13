FirstOnSite promotes Peter Keefe to Director of Operations, Atlantic Region

MISSISAUGA, ON, January 14, 2020/InsPress/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has further strengthened its team with the promotion of Peter Keefe to Director of Operations, Atlantic Region. In his new position, Peter will continue to be stationed at FirstOnSite’s Dartmouth branch.

“I’m energized to take on this new opportunity at such an important time in our growth,” says Keefe. “I look forward to continue working with a team that dedicates itself to providing exceptional customer service and experience to its clients.”

Peter has been with FirstOnSite since 2008, starting as a Project Construction Manager at the Dartmouth branch, before moving on to manage the Bridgewater location. In 2018 he took on the dual role of Operations Manager, Dartmouth, and Project Manager, Complex Claims.

In his new role as Director of Operations, Peter will tap into his 12-plus years of experience, leadership and knowledge in the commercial marketplace. He will help FirstOnSite continue to build its business while maintaining its industry-leading reputation.

“I have worked closely with Peter over the years; he has become a trusted and key member of our management team,” said Darren Bezanson, FirstOnSite’s Regional Vice President, Atlantic Region. “His expertise in the commercial industry will help fuel our commitment to world-class customer service and maintain our position as a global leader in restoration services.”

About FirstOnSite Restoration

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 1,500 employees, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778. 6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

