FirstOnSite reinforces Victoria team with addition of Alan Zyla

MISSISSAUGA, ON, SEPT. 22/insPRESS/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has further strengthened its B.C. leadership team with the addition of Alan Zyla, Branch Manager, Victoria.

Alan is a veteran of disaster restoration and damaged property appraisal with more than 34 years of experience. He has been an integral member of many catastrophe response teams including Vernon Fires, Kelowna Fires, Slave Lake Fires, Fraser Valley Flood, Yorkton Flood, and the Calgary/Southern Alberta Flood of 2013.

“As a large loss commercial project manager and appraiser, Alan brings an intimate knowledge to FirstOnSite and understands client needs,” said Erik Hecht, Regional Vice President. “His relationships with adjusters, examiners, insurance executives as well as suppliers, contractors, and thousands of insured have given him a balanced experience that makes him the perfect match for our growing company.”

In his new role, Alan will focus on leading his team to provide exceptional customer experiences. His focus as Branch Manager includes enhancing the company’s service delivery and further improving the branch’s customer interactions.

“FirstOnSite places strong emphasis on building strong client relationships,” said Alan Zyla. “I look forward to helping the B.C. team continue to add value while pursuing sustained growth as a global leader in the restoration industry.”

About FirstOnSite

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 2,000 employees, and more than 75 locations across North America, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778. 6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

