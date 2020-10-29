FirstOnSite Restoration bolsters Winnipeg branch with new facility

MISSISSAUGA, ON, OCT. 29, 2020/insPRESS/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, expands in Winnipeg with the relocation to a larger branch facility.

The need for the new location was driven by business growth in the region. In three years, the company has expanded significantly from six to 25 employees who service both residential and commercial customers.

The new 14,000 square foot location comes equipped with larger warehouse space, a carpentry shop and a separate cleaning space for managing damaged property contents. The additional space will contribute to a more optimal flow of operations and will allow employees to more effectively service customers’ needs.

“The relocation is the result of immense growth we are seeing in Winnipeg and the surrounding region,” says Jamie Mackie, Regional Vice President, Prairies. “The larger facility will allow the branch to operate more efficiently, reflecting our ongoing mission to provide unmatched customer service.”

Last May, FirstOnSite Restoration and US company Interstate Restoration were acquired by FirstService Corporation. This new facility is an example of the combined companies’ focus on industry leadership and growth.

The branch has strengthened its local leadership team by recently appointing Dan Plouffe as the branch’s Complex Loss Project Manager. The new office will be opening November 9th.

About FirstOnSite Restoration

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 1,500 employees, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778. 6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

Press Contacts:

FirstOnSite Restoration

Dana Sharman

MAVERICK

danas@wearemaverick.com

705-878-6493