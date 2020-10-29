FirstOnSite Restoration expands in Atlantic Canada with launch of Fredericton, NB branch

MISSISSAUGA, ON, OCT. 29, 2020/insPRESS/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has strengthened its presence in Atlantic Canada with the launch of a new branch in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The move expands FirstOnSite’s presence and leadership in the property restoration business across the region, strengthening the company’s commitment to customers and insurance partners through its investment in a local facility to service Fredericton and the surrounding area. FirstOnSite is uniquely positioned to service both commercial and residential customers out of this branch location, along with a dedicated team to handle large complex losses.

Last May, FirstOnSite Restoration and U.S. company Interstate Restoration were acquired by FirstService Corporation. The Fredericton branch addition is one example of the combined companies’ focus on industry leadership and global growth while providing an exceptional localized customer experience.

“The launch of the Fredericton branch strengthens FirstOnSite’s commitment to New Brunswick and the surrounding region,” said Darren Bezanson, Regional Vice President, Atlantic Region. “The team is excited and ready to serve our insurance partners and customers by helping them to prepare for, mitigate and recover from any type of property loss.”

The branch has strengthened its local leadership team by appointing Kevin Bourque as the Acting Fredericton Branch Manager. The branch will be opening for business starting on October 26th and will be hosting a grand opening on November 5th.

About FirstOnSite Restoration

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 1,500 employees, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778. 6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

Press Contacts:

FirstOnSite Restoration

Dana Sharman

MAVERICK

danas@wearemaverick.com

705-878-6493