FirstOnSite Restoration expands through Simcoe County with acquisition of Keith Moore Construction

Mississauga, ON, February 19, 2020/InsPress/ – FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has strengthened its presence in Ontario with the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Barrie-based, J. Keith Moore Construction Limited (Keith Moore Construction) – a firm that specializes in insurance restoration across Simcoe County and surrounding areas.

FirstOnSite, together with Interstate Restoration, which operates in the U.S., are subsidiaries of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) , and collectively represent the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises throughout the United States and Canada.

Founded in 1956, and employing 22 people, Keith Moore Construction has built a solid reputation in the region with its team of highly trained, experienced, licensed, and certified staff, capable of completing small, large and complex restoration projects.

The move expands FirstOnSite’s presence and leadership across the northern part of the Greater Golden Horseshoe, an area that stretches from north of the GTA through cottage country and the metropolitan area of Barrie, a region that is undergoing considerable growth.

“The acquisition of Keith Moore Construction creates a strategic position for FirstOnSite in Barrie and the surrounding region,” said Dave Demos, CEO, FirstOnSite Restoration. “Together with the experienced team from Keith Moore, we will be able to help homeowners and businesses prepare for, mitigate and recover from natural and man-made disasters.”

“FirstOnSite and Interstate have a vision to be the global leader in the disaster restoration industry, and this acquisition represents another milestone for our combined company,” says Demos. “Keith Moore Construction shares our culture of excellence and desire to continue to provide an exceptional experience for our clients.”

The deal is scheduled to close on March 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed.

Keith Moore Construction will be renamed as the Barrie branch of FirstOnSite. Company owner, Steve Fox, will continue leading the Barrie location, taking on the title – FirstOnSite Barrie Branch Manager.

About FirstOnSite Restoration

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 1,900 employees, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778. 6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

