Forensic engineer Ryan Sneek joins EFI Global in Niagara Ontario

TORONTO, ON, JULY 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, has appointed Ryan Sneek, P.Eng., to the role of forensic engineer on its team in Canada.

Sneek brings 10 years of professional experience as a forensic engineer to EFI Global. Sneek attended Carleton University, where he completed his bachelor’s degree with honours and earned a diploma in chemical engineering technology.

Throughout his career, Sneek has provided engineering consulting services for the insurance industry, including designing building repairs and investigating scope and cause of damage in structural cases. His experience includes geotechnical site inspections, measurements and design.

“We are excited to have Ryan join our growing forensic team in the Ontario region,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “Ryan’s expertise and knowledge in structural, environmental and building sciences will greatly aid in the expeditious resolution of these types of claims for our client.”

Sneek may be contacted for further information at Ryan.Sneek@efiglobal.com or 905-414-3145. EFI Global has five locations serving Ontario. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, New Zealand, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

