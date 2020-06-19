Full speed ahead for the Catastrophe Response Unit

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 19, 2020/insPRESS/ – CRU GROUP’s CAT team was welcomed back to assist with the severe storm that hit Calgary over the weekend. The storm caused catastrophic damage with both hail and flooding and the CRU GROUP CAT Team was ready to assemble to assist clients and residents on every level.

Skip McHardy, EVP of CRU GROUP, states, “By Sunday, damage levels were documented in 7 neighbourhoods and initial overlay maps were distributed to hundreds of claims professionals from 5 different carriers. The CRU GROUP Cat Team has deployed more than 180 Field Adjuster and is providing almost 220 Desk Adjusters to support our clients.” McHardy continues, “Our CAT Team is fortunate enough to have a good portion of adjusters that have worked multiple Alberta events in the last 10 years. Between residential, commercial and auto losses, we expect to be assisting in the adjusting of close to 17,000 claims, and the number increases every day.”

Having worked CAT events in Alberta over the past decade, including the ‘Great Flood’ and the Ft. Mac ‘Beast’, our vast experience brought relief to our clients and residents who were comforted to once again have the CRU army ready to assist. It is in these unfortunate times that a familiar face who you can trust to get the job done is equivalent to providing an essential service to Albertans and we are ready to help residents through this while ensuring COVID-19 safety measures are being followed.

Orchestrating CAT deployments while adhering to COVID-19 safety measures was worked into our Recovery Plans as soon as isolation requirements were issued by all levels of government. We understand the complexity of the new environment and are ready to assist Calgarians through this latest storm event with everything in our power.

McHardy states, “The global ‘new norm’ of work has certainly complicated our industry’s processes, but to date, our teams have made the necessary improvements to still get the job done.”

