Garbutt Construction Acquisition

COLLINGWOOD, ON, NOVERMBER 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – Will Cook, President of BELFOR Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Garbutt Construction based in Collingwood ON. Founded in 1997 by Trevor Garbutt, the family business started in construction and branched out into restoration in 2005. The company opened a second location in Owen Sound expanding its service area. Trevor and his team have a well earned reputation of building a customer focused business based on integrity, hard work, and a strong sense of community.

The addition of Garbutt Construction increases BELFOR’s Canadian footprint to 44 full service offices. BELFOR’s growth strategy continues to focus on independent restoration contractors who have a history of quality service and sound business practices. Garbutt Construction is key to meeting our goal of being the first choice for property owners, managers, and insurers across Canada in need of professional and experienced restoration services.

Please join us in welcoming Trevor and his team to the BELFOR family.

Trevor Garbutt

General Manager

trevor.garbutt @ca.belfor.com

BELFOR Collingwood

20 Sandford Fleming Drive

Collingwood ON L9Y 4V7

Phone: 705.428.3854

BELFOR Owen Sound

#7-2020 20th Street East

Owen Sound ON N4K 0G8

Phone: 519.416.1122