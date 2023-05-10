Gear Up Your Clients’ Food Trucks for Summer Success with CHES Special Risk!

TORONTO, ON, MAY 10, 2023/insPRESS/ – With summer just around the corner, food truck owners are gearing up for a busy season of outdoor events and festivals. Given the expected increase in activity, it’s the perfect time for brokers to reach out to their Food Truck clients to offer them proper insurance coverage to protect their business.

Food trucks face unique risks that traditional businesses do not, including potential cooking hazards, accidents involving customers, and more. CHES Special Risk, an award-winning MGA, offers comprehensive Commercial General Liability (CGL) Insurance, specifically designed for food trucks, providing comprehensive coverage and peace of mind for business owners who are passionate about taking their delights on the road.

According to Rachana Patel, a seasoned Senior Underwriter at CHES Special Risk, summer festivals and food trucks go hand in hand in Canada.

“At CHES Special Risk, we understand the risks faced by food trucks during this busy season, and we want to encourage brokers to reach out to their clients and ensure they are covered before the season arrives. Our customized Commercial General Liability insurance policies can provide the protection food truck businesses need to thrive during the summer season.” – said Patel.

“With CHES Special Risk’s Commercial General Liability Insurance, food truck owners can rest assured that their businesses are protected from potential risks and liabilities. The policy covers contents, food truck, business income and other CGL risks. In addition, the insurance coverage can be customized to meet the unique needs of each food truck business.”- added Patel explaining the coverage.

As a leading MGA, CHES Special Risk is committed to providing top-notch insurance coverage to its clients. Their team of experienced underwriters understand businesses and provide the right coverage at competitive rates.

To learn more about how CHES Special Risk’s Commercial General Liability Insurance can summer proof Food Truck business, contact CHES Underwriters or Rachana Patel directly at Rachana.Patel@CHESSpecialRisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

