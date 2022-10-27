Generous support pours in for On Side and Partners’ 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Donation event hosted for Boyle Street Community Services

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – For three consecutive years, On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) along with its close vendor partners have been dedicated to collecting donations at their annual drive-thru event from local Edmonton neighbours to benefit Boyle Street Community Services. What began as a working relationship became a partnership that supported not just the physical structure of the Community Centre, but also the material needs of those who Boyle Street serves.

It was On Side and friend’s 3rd Annual Donation Drive-Thru on October 1, 2022, and to engage and motivate participation, the event followed a Superhero theme!

The event saw costumed mascots, large furry animals, stormtroopers and cosplay actors greeting the donors. Glow Edmonton was seen once again bringing their photo booth; Skyline QS served pulled pork sliders; Hazmasters and Salco Group Demolition served drinks, candy and snacks. The parking lot was transformed into a car rally with vintage cars, exotic Vipers and three wheeled motorcycles. It was a day filled with generosity, happy faces and enthusiastic Edmontonians who dropped by to offer their donations.

This year, total cash donations reached $13,000 along with ample quantities of sweatpants, socks, sleeping bags, and travel size personal hygiene items for Edmonton’s most vulnerable citizens. Boyle Street shared that the funds raised will support their Emergency Response Fund for the Winter allowing them to buy high quality gloves, warm clothing, and other high need items to keep people well and safe all through the cold winter months.

Ian Mathieson, Director of Organizational Learning at Boyle Street shares, “The partnership between On Side Restoration and Boyle Street Community Services shows what we can do when we work together towards a common goal. Not only does the drive-thru support our emergency donations room, and have a direct impact on those we serve, but it is also an event that brings people together to experience fun and joy for a good cause. We continue to be grateful to have On Side walking alongside us in our journey to build stronger, more inclusive communities.”

Dwayne Harris, Operations Manager, Edmonton said, “Our team was very excited to be back to support Boyle Street for a third year! Giving back to the community aligns with our company values and our employees are eager to help those in need. Coming together as a community and collaborating with our industry partners and Boyle Street is a big highlight of our year!”

ABOUT BOYLE STREET COMMUNITY SERVICES

Boyle Street Community Services has been working in the inner city of Edmonton since 1971 to serve, support, and empower people to take control of their lives and escape the cycle of poverty and homelessness. In 1976, the organization became a registered charity under the name Boyle Street Service Society. The organization offers over 40 programs and services in 9 locations to 650 deserving families. More information can be found at www.boylestreet.org

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For over 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. On Side’s revolutionary web-based software, eClaim, supports easy project access and full file transparency for use by internal staff and external clients. Their in-house emergency Contact Centre is also available 24/7 to help clients connect with them, for a smooth and efficient customer experience. Experienced and certified crew operate their extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment.