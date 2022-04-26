Growing demand for Tour Operators & Travel Liability Insurance amidst relaxed travel restrictions after COVID

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 26, 2022/insPRESS/ – The recent relaxation of travel restrictions in Canada and around the world has resulted in an increased business for Tour Operators after a slow two-year long period. Amidst the increased demand, CHES Special Risk shared a recent incident ‘the rollover crash’ that caused the Tour Operator to face financial liability as well as tarnish its reputation for brokers to be aware of such risks they can share with their clients.

Incident reported: While returning from a four-day Rocky Mountain tour, a bus crashed on the Coquihalla highway, BC. More than 55 people were injured when the bus rolled onto its side, throwing some passengers through the coach windows. The bus driver & his employer, the tour operator, and the bus manufacturer were held liable for the accident.

Lawsuit against the Tour Operator- The Tour Operators organized the tour and contracted a bus providing company to arrange bus and driver services. However, the company was not able to fulfil the request. It subcontracted the work to another company, a common occurrence in the industry. The suit alleged the companies were negligent in their sub-contracting by not ensuring the buses had seatbelts and failed to inquire about the subcontracting company’s hiring, training, and safety practices. Even though, the Tour Operators were not penalized, the case went on for 6 years causing financial and reputational detriments to their business.

To stay protected against such liabilities and lawsuits, Tour Operators & Travel Liability Insurance is indispensable for the industry.

Only when some tragic situation occurs, the importance of having the right level of Tour Operators & Travel Agents Liability Insurance is realized. CHES Special Risk helps brokers provide tailored ‘Tour Operators Insurance’ that can help protect their clients and their business from financial liabilities and obligations.

CHES Special Risk’s highly experienced underwriting arrangements offers a package policy of professional liability & CGL designed specifically for the Travel & Tourism Industry. Each policy is tailored to meet

Tour operators

Travel agencies

Adventure tour operators

Student tour operators, and more.

Highlights of the coverage:

Commercial General liability

Errors and Omissions

Worldwide Territory

Reptation Management

First Dollar Defence

Contact a CHES Special Risk underwriter for a detailed discussion, they have a great response time.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

