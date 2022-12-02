Growing Our People – New National Initiatives and Faces within the On Side Leadership Team

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) has seen tremendous growth in 2022, and with further plans to expand in the marketplace, will continue to ensure the best corporate structure and leadership team is in place to support the direction of the business, their customers, and employees. Two of On Side’s employees are growing into new roles and the company is excited to share the great news.

Effective immediately, the company is pleased to announce that Jay Kielt, previously Regional Vice President, Ontario and Atlantic, has been appointed Vice President of National Initiatives. This is a new role for the organization that will oversee new and current national programs, mandates, and workflows, including large losses, catastrophe planning and management, quality assurance, acquisitions, as well as capacity and vendor management.

Mike Van Elsberg, SVP, Strategy & Planning shared, “Jay possesses such a curious, insatiable mind! He’s very quick to see the strengths and weaknesses of our corporate initiatives, such as our large loss and cat planning programs. Although these elements were also a part of Jay’s previous mandate, we’re now excited that his focus is dedicated to these areas, and other quality assurance aspects of our business, 100% of the time. As a result, we look forward to even greater efficiencies and more turnkey programs for On Side as we continue to increase its lead in the industry.”

Jay Kielt started his career in the field as a tradesman, and with a very strong drive and aptitude for learning, progressed quickly through various other positions. By 2012, Mr. Kielt was the Manager and Owner of Higgins ProTeam in London, Ontario when it was acquired by On Side.

In his place, On Side is happy to announce that Kate Sully has assumed the role of Regional Vice President for Ontario and Atlantic. Ms. Sully joined On Side in 2012 at our Vancouver branch; since then, she has brought dedication, and a very positive attitude to each of the roles she has held. Kate thrives under pressure and continues to be a tremendous leader, both in her strategic mindset, and how she coaches and mentors other employees. “Having been a part of the recent acquisitions and greenfield startups, I am really excited about this new role! We are on an incredible trajectory for growth in both Ontario and the Atlantic,” said Ms. Sully.

In support of the changes and Kate Sully’s new position, Doug Irwin, Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations shared, “It’s a great time to work at On Side! Both Kate and Jay have worked their way up through the ranks, both with very different backgrounds and it’s wonderful to see their career paths bloom as a result of their dedication and hard work.” Mr. Irwin continued, “Kate’s very effective people skills, paired with her innate sense for our business, are just what this position needs. The whole senior management team at On Side couldn’t be happier to welcome her into the fold.”

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For over 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. On Side’s revolutionary web-based software, eClaim, supports easy project access and full file transparency for use by internal staff and external clients. Their in-house emergency Contact Centre is also available 24/7 to help clients connect with them, for a smooth and efficient customer experience. Experienced and certified crew operate their extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

CONTACT

Sonia Manson

Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs

On Side Restoration

smanson@onside.ca 905-474-3710