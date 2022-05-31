TORONTO, ON, MAY 31, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Ecclesiastical team has developed Guidelines for Developing a Safety and Protection Policy for Children, Youth, and Vulnerable Adults. The document highlights relevant issues surrounding abuse and serves as a guideline to assist in the development of an abuse prevention policy.

The abuse of a vulnerable person, whether the victim is a child or an adult, tears at the fabric of family and community life and has far-reaching consequences. A serious incident of abuse can undermine years of dedicated service by an organization, and can lead to reputational harm, low morale, and a diminished sense of confidence within the community. In the end, it is not just the victims that suffer, but also communities and society as a whole.

As society and the law evolve, organizations that supervise children/ youth/vulnerable adults are under increasing pressure to ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect them. Ideally, in partnership with legal counsel, organizations should draft a suitable abuse prevention policy that meets the needs of their community. In general, a good abuse policy will touch on each point addressed in this guideline.

“This document provides detailed information on the components of an abuse prevention policy, what should be included in a policy and how to develop one,” said Jane Williamson, Vice President, Claims at Ecclesiastical. “And we are here to help. Should the worst happen, our experienced and empathetic claims specialists handle abuse claims with the utmost sensitivity, respect and confidentiality.”

These materials are found in our Resource Centre at ecclesiastical.ca. Also, visit the new Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, providing information, tips and practical advice on risk management and mitigation.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact:

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca