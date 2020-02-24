GUS Adds Second Location in Saskatchewan as College Clean Restoration Joins Network

Saskatoon, SK, February 24, 2020/InsPress/ – René-Charles Landry, President of GUS (www.gus.ca) is pleased to announce the successful partnership between College Clean Restoration (www.collegeclean.ca) and GUS. College Clean Restoration is GUS’s second location in Saskatchewan as the fast growing damage restoration network continues to expand across the western provinces.

Since 1995, College Clean Restoration has been proudly cleaning up homes in the Saskatoon region. College Clean delivers 24/7 emergency services along with restoration construction services to residential and commercial policyholders, including fire, smoke, water, and wind damage restoration, mold remediation, brick and masonry work, carpet cleaning, and asbestos testing and abatement services. GUS’s first franchisee to offer temporary housing outside of the province of Quebec, College Clean’s Abbey Rentals provides a safe, comfortable place for disaster victims to stay while their home is being rebuilt or restored.

College Clean is also heavily involved in their community – sponsoring curling championships every year such as the College Clean Restoration Curling Classic on the World Curling Tour and the College Clean Restoration Canadian Masters Curling Championships, and sponsoring a Saskatoon minor hockey team. Randy Olson, Co-owner of College Clean, states the minor hockey team is their most important sponsorship. “We have been so fortunate. We wanted to ensure we give back to the community we live in,” Randy says. “We couldn’t think of a better way to invest in our community than to give this opportunity to a group of junior hockey players who may not otherwise have had the chance to play. It’s a small thing, but it can make a big impact.”

Starting his first janitorial company as a teenager, Randy had to put the business on hold while he was out of the country attending university. Upon his return, he changed his company’s name to College Carpet Cleaning and continued to grow his business, eventually becoming a full-fledged restoration company. “We have spent decades building our business and our reputation from the ground up, through a lot of hard work and determination. We’re excited to take this next step and build upon our success with support from the GUS network,” Randy comments.

In 2000, Randy brought his brother-in-law Dan Hobbins, Co-owner of College Clean, into the business after Dan suffered water damage to his home. With his construction background and years of experience in the insurance industry, Dan was the perfect fit to help the company grow further. “Our emphasis on exceptional customer service and consistency in communication with all parties involved is what ensures every claim goes smoothly, and what ultimately sets us apart from our competition,” says Dan. “Our partnership with GUS will give us an opportunity to develop new relationships and connect with more clients through the reach of their national network.”

Roger Hogle, Co-owner of College Clean, had a successful career in management in various industries and joined College Clean in 2010 to lend his expertise to help manage the business. “Our motto is ‘When disaster strikes, leave it to us’ and we truly take that responsibility to heart,” says Roger. “Our team aims to minimize stress on the homeowner during their already difficult time; we want them to feel confident leaving everything in our hands and trusting us to restore their home back to normal as quickly as possible. We are excited to partner with a restoration network of professionals who share our mission and values.”

René-Charles Landry, President of GUS, comments, “GUS is excited to further expand in the Saskatchewan market and we are thrilled to take that next step with College Clean Restoration as our newest GUS location. When we look to partner with a company we look for a strong team that embodies not only skill and proficiency, but integrity, dedication, and a proven track record, and Randy, Roger, and Dan have that in spades. We are very pleased to welcome College Clean to the GUS family.”

About GUS

GUS is a leading full-service restoration provider that has delivered disaster relief to Canadians for more than 25 years. Beginning from humble roots in Quebec City in 1991, GUS has expanded into a national company with locations across seven provinces and growing. GUS is well known for providing high-quality work coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.

