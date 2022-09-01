H T & C Mutual Insurance Company Launches Name Change to AXIOM Mutual Insurance Company

ZURICH/STRATHROY, ON, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022/insPRESS/ – HT&C Mutual Insurance Company, servicing the counties of Huron, Middlesex, Perth, Lambton and Elgin is announcing their name change to AXIOM Mutual Insurance Company effective September 1, 2022.

Deeply rooted in the communities they serve; HT&C Mutual Insurance Company was launched in January 2021 as an amalgamation between Hay Mutual Insurance Company and Town & Country Mutual Insurance Company. Taking time and thoughtful consideration since the amalgamation, the name change illustrates their Mission to provide Members with Peace of Mind, being properly insured.

“AXIOM Mutual Insurance is a name representing truth and strength. It takes the strength of both companies and gives us a chance to use that strong history with the rooted community involvement to move forward. It also enables us to continue moving in a way that Members already know while meeting the demands of the marketplace,” Lee-Ann Vansteenkiste, Business Development and Marketing Director, AXIOM Mutual Insurance.

Looking to the future of AXIOM Mutual, it is imperative that the business supports and keeps communities healthy and vibrant. Social responsibility and providing leading, competitive insurance options and support are of the utmost importance to deliver to the Members of AXIOM Mutual.

“Community is entrenched in our culture and that’s why we’re here. We hear about the 100-mile diet, we are the insurance version of that. We support our communities in so many ways, through fundraising, using local body shops, local adjustors, hiring local employees among so many other ways. This will gain even more momentum as AXIOM Mutual Insurance,” Shawn Durnin, CEO Axiom Mutual.

AXIOM Mutual Insurance is 100% Canadian, it is Member-owned and Member-focused. They support its membership by providing local insurance solutions for Commercial, Farm, Residential and Auto.

For more information about AXIOM Mutual, visit: www.axiommutual.ca

###

For further information contact:

Shawn Durnin, CIP

President & CEO

sdurnin@axiommutual.ca