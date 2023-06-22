Haag Canada Announces New Forensic Testing Lab in Calgary, Alberta

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 22, 2023/insPRESS/ – Haag is pleased to announce their new testing location in Calgary, Alberta. Haag is a company heralding 99 years and a leading authority with 60 years in the field of testing facilities.

Our dedicated testing space includes state-of-the-art labs with electronics and instrumentation clean rooms, mechanical equipment testing and simulation, and automation testing. We offer the ability to duplicate real-world operating environments or incident conditions to provide our clients with the most accurate and reliable results as well as offering customized testing. Some implementation approaches will include performance, non-destructive and destructive testing along with certification testing and origin & cause investigation.

Haag’s team of experienced professionals is committed to providing exceptional service and delivering high-quality results. Our expertise in testing ensures that client products or systems are put through rigorous processes in order to meet the highest standards and regulations.

We recognize the importance of meeting deadlines and budgets, and we work closely with our clients to ensure that their needs are met. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in our proven track record for delivering results on time and within budget.

At Haag, we take pride in providing our clients with the most comprehensive and reliable testing services available. We are dedicated to supporting the industry’s expectations and helping them achieve their goals. Please contact us for more information on our testing services.

About Haag Canada

Haag Canada is a leading, independent forensic engineering firm that completes objective and systematic investigations to determine cause, quantum and mitigation actions of large, complex loss. Its team of experts provide clients with unbiased reporting to facilitate the accurate determination of liability. The firm prides itself on maintaining an impartial stance throughout all stages of litigation and dispute proceedings, and communicates findings with complete clarity and authority. Haag Canada is a subsidiary of Haag Global, Inc., an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company with a 99+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.haagcanada.ca/