Haag Canada Announces New National Catastrophe and Appraisal Division

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 9, 2023/insPRESS/ – Haag is pleased to announce their new National Catastrophe and Appraisal Division, led by Alan Zyla. The CAT APP Division currently has 35 experienced consultants from across Canada: from Nanaimo and Victoria to Moncton and Halifax.

With Alan at the helm, Haag Canada’s CAT APP division is already delivering exceptional results, prioritizing service and customer satisfaction. His outstanding track record in developing and implementing strategic operational initiatives, creates a solid foundation for future success.

“I believe in building effective teams and empowering individuals to excel in their roles to ensure we exceed our clients’ expectations.”

-Alan Zyla, Director of Catastrophe & Appraisals

Alan is an experienced and motivated restoration professional with 30 years of experience in operations and business development in restoration, specifically in estimating property damage, coordinating with various stakeholders, and managing projects. Additionally, he has over 12 years of experience in Appraisals & Consulting in the insurance property loss industry. Alan possesses strong project management capabilities, including determining critical paths for repair/replacement and preparing scopes of work.

With the new Catastrophe and Appraisal division at Haag Canada, Alan’s expertise in and strategic initiatives holds the promise of yielding exemplary outcomes. His dedication to quality service and client satisfaction positions the division for positive results, ensuring continued growth and operational excellence. Under Alan’s leadership, Haag Canada can anticipate a bright future within the new division.

As a leader, Alan believes in building effective teams and empowering individuals to excel in their roles. He understands that siloed work environments hinder productivity and aims to foster collaboration and trust within our company.

Haag’s highly efficient CAT APP team stands readied for immediate deployment whenever necessary. Additionally, their in-house large/complex loss project manager ensures effective oversight, while our team of consultants brings extensive experience in handling commercial complex losses, inventories, salvage and limiting business interruption.

This division is strategically aligned and will operate in close collaboration with Haag Canada’s Forensic Engineering, Construction Claims, Environmental, Education, and Forensic Laboratories divisions, forging a seamless partnership to offer an extensive suite of services tailored to the insurance industry. These encompass mediation, umpire, subrogation, clerking, environmental and expert reports/testimony.

Haag Canada serves all spaces – Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

About Haag Canada

Haag Canada is a leading, independent forensic engineering firm that completes objective and systematic investigations to determine cause, quantum and mitigation actions of large, complex loss. Its team of experts provide clients with unbiased reporting to facilitate the accurate determination of liability. The firm prides itself on maintaining an impartial stance throughout all stages of litigation and dispute proceedings and communicates findings with complete clarity and authority. Haag Canada is a subsidiary of Haag Global, Inc., an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company with a 99+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence.

Locations

Nanaimo, BC – Duncan, BC – Vancouver, BC – Calgary, AB – Regina, SK – Niagara, ON – Toronto, ON – Moncton, NB

For more information visit www.HaagCanada.ca

