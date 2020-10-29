Haag Canada appoints Sasa Dzekic as Sr. Civil Structural Engineer

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 29, 2020/insPRESS/ — Haag Canada, a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm specializing in commercial large, complex loss, welcomes Sasa Dzekic, M.Eng., P.Eng. to its senior leadership team.

As Senior Civil Structural Engineer, Dzekic will provide oversight over the firm’s failure investigations into the cause of failure or collapse of buildings, structural systems, and their components. His wealth of industry experience accumulated over 30 years working on over a thousand forensic engineering cases will be instrumental in spurring the recently launched firm’s departmental growth and success.

“Sasa will be a valuable addition to the Haag Canada team, bringing with him an abundance of knowledge and expertise in the forensic engineering space,” said Chris Giffin B.A.Sc., P. Eng., CEO of Haag Canada. “As an extension of Haag Global Inc., we continue to take a Canada-first approach to growth by tapping the deep well of extremely qualified experts across the country.”

Prior to joining Haag Canada, Dzekic was Senior Structural Engineer at JNE Consulting limited for eight years where he served as Discipline Manager of the forensic engineering team. This following a 16-year tenure at Southward Consultants Limited where he was involved in structural design, investigation, and assessment of forensic engineering matters.

“This is a burgeoning team of highly qualified and skilled engineering professionals,” said Dzekic. “I look forward to reinforcing the firm’s consulting arm and playing a role in bringing this progressive and unique service offering to Canada where it is much needed.”

Haag Global Inc., a multi-disciplinary, large loss engineering firm recently expanded into Canada under the leadership of longtime forensic leader Chris Giffin, B.A.Sc., P. Eng. Haag Canada accurately determines and clearly communicates cause, quantum and mitigation of loss to help clients make difficult decisions with confidence. Catering to the growing complexity of client needs in Canada the firm provides a national resource of core services, including: forensic engineering, loss remediation and mitigation, physical damage quantification and appraisal, and risk and project management. Within this service offering, Haag Canada provides a broad offering of engineering expertise, including:

Civil/Structural

Construction

Natural Catastrophe

Cranes & Aerial Lifts

Heavy Equipment

Geotechnical & Mining

Environmental / Health & Safety

Infrastructure

Mechanical

Materials

Electrical and Electronics

Electric Power and Machinery

Chemical

Industrial

Marine

For more information or to contact a Haag Canada representative, please visit haagcanada.ca.

Haag Canada Office

365 Bay Street, 7th Floor

Toronto ON, M5H 2V1

1-800-527-0168

About Haag Global, Inc.

Haag Global, Inc., began as a failure and damage consulting firm in 1924. Today, Haag is an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company which offers forensic

engineering, construction consulting, research & testing, education, GIS, and fire O&C services. Haag Engineering is the United States’ oldest and most respected failure and damage consulting firm. Haag Engineering has a 96+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Our highly skilled Engineers and Consultants benefit from the best training and peer-review/collaboration in the business. Haag Global Inc., is comprised of multiple specialized divisions including Haag Engineering, Haag Construction Consulting, Haag Education, Haag Technical Services, Haag Research & Testing, and Haag Firensics.

Media Contact

For further information or to schedule an interview:

Gage Knox

gage.knox@wearecoop.ca

647-537-7017