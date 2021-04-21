Haag Canada launches Construction Claims group led by newly appointed Practice Lead Derek Sayers MRICS, MSCL

The firm combines forensic engineering and traditional construction claims expertise to provide a unique, streamlined service offering

TORONTO, ON, APR. 21, 2021/insPRESS/ – Haag Canada, a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering consulting firm specializing in large, complex loss, today announced the launch of its Construction Claims group. The new team will provide an innovative full service offering to Canadian insurance and legal communities.

The Haag Canada Construction Claims group consolidates traditional construction claims experts and forensic engineering subject matter experts to provide independent counsel on claims covering all industry sectors. This service model was first introduced to the Canadian market by Haag Canada, CEO Chris Giffin B.A.Sc. in 2014. The consolidation of quantum, scheduling, forensic engineering and risk management makes Haag Canada uniquely capable of providing streamlined, unbiased service to insurance and legal clients, as well as owners, developers and contractors.

“The launch of our Construction Claims group marks another decisive forward step in providing a growing selection of forensic engineering services that are currently in high demand in Canada,” said Giffin. “I’m excited to bring construction claims and forensic engineering together to create a mold-breaking service offering that stands to benefit the Canadian construction industry.”

An extensive global recruitment drive has thus far culminated in the appointment of Haag Canada’s foundational Construction Claims experts: Derek Sayers, MRICS, MSCL, Practice Lead Construction Claims (Quantum) Expert, Alan Rustom, M.Sc., MCIArb, MED, Sr. Civil Construction Claims Engineer and Jonathan E. McNatty, PSP, Sr. Construction Claims (Delay) Expert. With these industry leaders in place and an ongoing recruitment effort in progress, the firm is well positioned to execute an aggressive growth strategy to become internationally renowned.

Derek Sayers MRICS, MSCL will serve as Construction Claims, Practice Lead for Haag Canada. Sayers has over 30 years of experience as a construction claims professional, during which time he served as quantum expert, project contracts manager, corporate claims manager and commercial specialist. He has enhanced the brand equity and diversified the client base of Canadian construction claims consulting firms, building solid and enduring relationships with owners, lawyers and contractors across the country.

“The formation of this exceptional team of experts will allow Haag Canada to provide evolved Construction Claims services to Canadian insurance and legal communities,” said Derek Sayers, Practice Lead, Construction Claims at Haag Canada. “We look forward to helping our clients become more aware of how best to manage claims and support them through the steps required to reach a successful and equitable resolution.”

Haag Canada’s Construction Claims Services:

Formal Dispute Resolution

Expert witness testimony and reports (preparation & rebuttal)

Alternative dispute resolution Arbitration Adjudication Mediation Litigation



Forensic Engineering

Assessment of cause(s) and extent of loss

Scope and quantification of repairs and remediation

Engineering report and drawing preparation

Subrogation investigation

Claims Mitigation, Planning & Preparation

Delay Claim Preparation & Defense Disruption Acceleration Prolongation Lost productivity

Quantum Assessment Liquidated damages Defect liability Loss evaluation Remediation claims

Change Management Impact of change, cost entitlement, impact analysis

Business Interruption Assessment Economic loss Establishing recovery costs Force-majeure support Duress assessments

Adjudication and prompt payment support

Scheduling Recovery & acceleration programs Progress updates As-built updates Project closeout / as built programs Extension of Time Submissions



Risk Management & Mitigation

Third-party project oversight

Ongoing progress reports on time, cost and status of insured/uninsured works

Critical path analysis

Recurring schedule reviews

Claim strategy counsel

Negotiation documents (preparation and rebuttal)

Correspondence preparation

Reinstatement support

Schedule recovery

COVID-19 Impact

Loss of productivity

Project disruption

For more information or to contact a Haag Canada representative, please visit haagcanada.ca/ConstructionClaims .

About Haag Canada

Haag Canada is a leading forensic engineering firm that determines cause, quantum and mitigation actions of large, complex loss. Its team of experts are an independent resource providing clients with unbiased reporting to facilitate the accurate determination of liability. The firm prides itself on maintaining an impartial stance throughout all stages of proceedings – litigation, arbitration, conflict resolution and/or court process – and communicating findings with complete clarity and authority. Haag Canada is a subsidiary of Haag Global, Inc., an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company with a 97+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Follow Haag Canada on LinkedIn.