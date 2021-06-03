Haag Canada on Aggressive Growth Path, Hires Two New Practice Leads and Opens Offices in Ottawa and Calgary

Mark Cammisuli P.Eng., CEM and Ken J. Huber P.Eng., SIEE to lead Mechanical and Electrical groups, expanding forensic engineering firm’s expertise

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 3, 2021/insPRESS – Haag Canada, a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm specializing in large, complex loss, today announced the completion of critical steps toward becoming the leading, independent consulting resource of its kind in Canada.

Specifically, the company has hired practice leads for its Mechanical and Electrical engineering disciplines and has opened new offices in Ottawa and Calgary to support activities led from the firm’s head office in Toronto.

With the addition of new practice leads and an expanded footprint, Haag Canada has reached an operational critical mass, providing a vital, independent and reliable resource for its growing roster of top insurance and legal clients across the country.

“Haag has enlisted Canada’s best of the best as part of our mission to build an independent and world-class resource for large, complex loss,” says Chris Giffin B.A.Sc., CEO, Haag Canada. “In just eight short months, we have rapidly grown to a substantive group of multi-disciplinary forensic engineering experts capable of managing any sizeable failure.”

Having engaged in a strategic recruitment drive since its launch in September 2020, Haag Canada most recently appointed Mark Cammisuli P.Eng., CEM to head up its Mechanical group and Ken J. Huber P.Eng., SIEE to lead its Electrical (Mining and Energy) practice, rounding out the company’s initial core areas of expertise.

Haag Canada’s current suite of forensic engineering services and expertise, includes:

Services

Expertise

“In addition to our growing group of professionals in Canada,” adds Giffin, “we also have access to an extended network of over 100 experts in the US, making Haag Canada the most qualified, independent forensic engineering resource in the large, complex loss sector.”

The company has more growth planned in the coming months, including the addition of Geotechnical and Materials engineering expertise.

Haag Canada’s newly hired Mechanical Practice Lead, Mark Cammisuli P.Eng., CEM, has extensive experience in mechanical system design and the application of complex equipment. He spent over two decades providing design instruction to engineers and architects. Cammisuli has considerable field experience delivering action-based specification and design consultation in specialty mechanical systems, central utilities, energy management and water quality, among others. In his new role, he will work out of Haag Canada’s Toronto head office.

Based in Calgary and named Electrical (Mining & Energy) Practice Lead, Ken Huber brings with him over 30 years of experience in electrical engineering, specializing in electrical rotating equipment, automation, transformers, power products, starting systems, design, manufacturing, investigation, project management, project engineering, and factory inspections. Huber crafts personalized, bespoke services that lead to time and cost-saving solutions for his clients.

To learn more about Haag Canada’s service offering and experts, visit HaagCanada.ca.

About Haag Canada

Haag Canada is a leading, independent forensic engineering firm that completes objective and systematic investigations to determine cause, quantum and mitigation actions of large, complex loss. Its team of experts provide clients with unbiased reporting to facilitate the accurate determination of liability. The firm prides itself on maintaining an impartial stance throughout all stages of litigation and dispute proceedings and communicates findings with complete clarity and authority. Haag Canada is a subsidiary of Haag Global, Inc., an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company with a 97+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Follow us on LinkedIn.

