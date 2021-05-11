Haag Canada rolls out first-of-its-kind Residential Certified Reviewer Program requiring no practical experience to register

Registrants are eligible for a 20 per cent discount before May 31

TORONTO, ON, MAY 11, 2021/insPRESS/ – Haag Canada, a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering consulting firm specializing in large, complex loss, today announced the Canadian roll-out of the Haag Certified Reviewer – Residential (HCR-R) program.

HCR-R is the first Haag Global damage assessment certification requiring no prerequisite experience or knowledge of construction claims – anyone is eligible to register. This program is perfect for inside desk adjusters, estimators and underwriters who are tasked with reviewing inspection notes and photographs. The training is also applicable to field inspectors seeking to learn more about construction and damage.

The on-demand Haag Certified Reviewer Program provides students with four levels of training:

HCR-R Level I and Level II are now available. Level III and Level IV will be offered in the near months.

The Haag Certified Reviewer – Residential curriculum includes:

Residential HCR-R Level I (approx. 12 hours)

Weather & Hail Basics

Residential Exterior Cladding

Basic Residential Framing

Doors, Windows and Interior Finishes

Floor Coverings

Residential Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing

Roof Installation: Compositions, Slate, Wood, Metal and Tile

HVAC Electrical & Plumbing

Residential HCR-R Level II (approx. 17 hours)

Basic Damage Assessment Principles

Composition Shingle Damage Assessment

Roof Damage Assessment: Tile, Residential Metal, Slate, Wood and Composites

Exterior Cladding Damage Assessment

Framing Systems Damage Assessment

Water Damage Mitigation Principles

Basic Interior Damage Assessment – Water, Fire & Smoke

“Haag Certifications have long been widely respected in the Canadian insurance industry,” said Patrick Foisey, Sr. Building Envelope Expert & Damage Appraiser, Haag Canada. “Our widely recognized training and certifications are designed to enhance skills and advance careers. This course is unique as it offers the property adjuster tools that help adjusters enhance their capabilities with respect to interior and exterior damage assessment.”

The Haag Global Education division draws on over 97 years of forensic damage assessment experience and a wealth of findings provided by its accredited Research & Testing division to create premier training courses, books and tools. By fusing a rich history of data with modern research capabilities, Haag Global is able to offer unparalleled damage assessment training and trustworthy products to support experts in the field.

Register now at haagcertifiedreviewer.com/Canada and use code SQRY874 to receive 20 per cent off each level of certification until May 31.

To review a brochure containing 2021 Haag Education programming visit haagcanada.ca/Education.

About Haag Canada

Haag Canada is a leading forensic engineering firm that determines cause, quantum, and mitigation actions of large, complex loss. Its team of experts are an independent resource providing clients with unbiased reporting to facilitate the accurate determination of liability. The firm prides itself on maintaining impartiality throughout all stages of proceedings – litigation, arbitration, conflict resolution and/or court process – and communicating findings with complete clarity and authority. Haag Canada is a subsidiary of Haag Global, Inc., an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company with a 97+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Follow Haag Canada on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

For further information or to schedule an interview:

Gage Knox

647-537-7017

gage.knox@wearecoop.ca