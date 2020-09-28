HAAG GLOBAL INC., EXPANDS INTO CANADA LED BY INDUSTRY VETERAN, CHRIS GIFFIN

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 28, 2020/insPRESS/ — Long time forensic engineering leader, Chris Giffin, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., is heading up the Canadian expansion of multi-disciplinary, large loss engineering firm Haag Global Inc. and the establishment of the Haag Canada headquarters in Toronto, ON.

As CEO of Haag Canada, Giffin will usher in a wealth of resources and unrivalled experience assembled throughout Haag’s 96-year legacy of handling complex losses in the most insured and litigious markets in the world. The opening of its inaugural Canadian office marks the beginning of a determined effort by Haag to grow the firm internationally and service clients across the globe.

“Haag has a trusted reputation built on the scientific rigour, precision, and clarity with which it services clients,” says Giffin. “It’s clear that demand is strong across Canada for unbiased, multi-specialized experts in the growing complex and large loss forensic engineering market. We’re here to answer this call and are confident Haag Canada will prove to be a vital resource for legal and insurance providers across the country.”

Haag Canada accurately determines and clearly communicates cause, quantum and mitigation of loss to help clients make difficult decisions with confidence. Catering to the growing complexity of client needs in Canada the firm provides a national resource of core services, including: forensic engineering, loss remediation and mitigation, physical damage quantification and appraisal, and risk and project management. Within this service offering, Haag Canada provides a broad offering of engineering expertise, including:

Civil / Structural

Construction

Natural Catastrophe

Cranes & Aerial Lifts

Heavy Equipment

Geotechnical & Mining

Environmental / Health & Safety

Infrastructure

Mechanical

Materials

Electrical and Electronics

Electric Power and Machinery

Chemical

Industrial

Marine

A respected name in the industry and a proven leader among clients and colleagues alike, Chris Giffin B.A.Sc., P.Eng., has devoted his entire career to the forensic engineering field.

After having founded and led one of Canada’s most prominent engineering consultancy firms for more than 16 years, it follows that Giffin was selected to lead the Canadian-based operations of Haag, one of the world’s most respected firms.

“Haag is known internationally for being relentless and innovative in its pursuit of excellence, often taking on complex and contentious high-profile projects that are challenging for even the most experienced of firms,” said Justin Kestner, MScE, MBA, P.Eng., CEO of Haag Global. “To this end, Chris’ exceptional vision, professionalism and expertise align perfectly with the quality and integrity that we value so highly as a company. We look forward to servicing our Canadian clients and growing our presence and reputation from coast-to-coast.”

For more information on Haag Canada or to contact a representative, please visit haagcanada.ca.

Haag Canada Office

365 Bay Street, 7th Floor

Toronto ON, M5E 2V1

1-800-527-0168

About Haag Global, Inc.

Haag Global, Inc., began as a failure and damage consulting firm in 1924. Today, Haag is an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company which offers forensic engineering, construction consulting, research & testing, education, GIS, and fire O&C services. Haag Engineering is the United States’ oldest and most respected failure and damage consulting firm. Haag Engineering has a 96+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Our highly skilled Engineers and Consultants benefit from the best training and peer-review/collaboration in the business. Haag Global Inc., is comprised of multiple specialized divisions including Haag Engineering, Haag Construction Consulting, Haag Education, Haag Technical Services, Haag Research & Testing, and Haag Firensics.

For further information or to schedule an interview:

Gage Knox

gage.knox@wearecoop.ca

647-537-7017