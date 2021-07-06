Happy Birthday to WICC!

TORONTO, ON, JULY 6, 2021/insPRESS/ –WICC (Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade) is 25 years old this year! What started as an idea to unite a group of local insurance employees to help fight cancer, has grown into an association of provincial chapters that has raised $18 million and connected an industry from coast to coast.

WICC is proud of what our industry has accomplished since 1996. And we’re excited about WICC’s future continuing to help fund cancer research, support and education and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. Learn More.



FIVE WAYS TO CELEBRATE WITH WICC

WICC has a number of things planned in honour of its milestone birthday, and all are invited to join the celebrations.

#1 – Join the WICC Community

Join us in our pledge to raise $25 million by 2025. This is an opportunity for the insurance industry to stand together to make a difference. By putting your support behind WICC, you’ll join colleagues, partners, suppliers and friends from across the industry in helping to fund cancer research, support and education and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. Sign up.

#2 – Attend WICC’s virtual birthday party on July 20

WICC is having a virtual birthday party at noon EDT on July 20 and you’re invited! The free event will include entertainment that the whole family will enjoy. Come for some fun, and let WICC thank you for your past, present and/or future support. Register

#3 – Get personal with WICC

Cancer is personal. WICC was created because of a personal cancer story and, every year, thousands of insurance colleagues experience their own cancer battles, triumphs and losses. Read and hear how cancer and WICC have impacted the lives of some of WICC’s board members, supporters and friends. Have your own story to share? WICC would love to hear from you .

#4 – Get social with WICC

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to check out WICC’s social feeds on hump day for ‘WICC Wednesday’ when they’ll feature photos and stories from the past 25 years.

#5 – Give to WICC

Consider donating $25, $250, $2,500 (or anything else). As always, 100% of funds donated go to fund cancer research, support and education and improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

Donate now.