Heartland Farm Mutual Inc. and The Kings Mutual Insurance Company Appointment Announcement – VP & Chief Operating Officer, Maritime Operations

WATERLOO, ON, JUNE 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – Heartland Farm Mutual Inc. is very pleased to announce that Gordon Murray, FCIP has joined the company as Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, Maritime Operations effective June 21, 2021. Gordon has 40 years of experience in the property & casualty insurance industry, and has held senior leadership positions with large insurers over this period. With his extensive background in management and business development, Gordon brings the right blend of experience and innovative ideas to the Nova Scotia marketplace, and Heartland. His primary mandate will be to materially grow the Nova Scotia operation with the introduction of automobile insurance, alongside new efficient technology.

The Kings Mutual Insurance Company and Heartland Farm Mutual Inc. are in the final phase of amalgamating with a target effective date of July, 1, 2021. Following the merger, the name of the amalgamated company will be Heartland Farm Mutual Inc.

Louis Durocher, FCIA, FCAS, BSc,

President & CEO

Heartland Farm Mutual Inc.

About Heartland Farm Mutual Inc.

Heartland was established on January 1, 2016 as a result of the amalgamation between North Waterloo Farmers Mutual Insurance Company (established 1874) and Oxford Mutual Insurance Company (established 1878). The company offers home, farm, automobile and business insurance through brokers and agents in Ontario. Heartland is the second largest insurer in the group of companies known as farm mutuals in the province of Ontario. In 2020, the company had premium revenue of $132 million and assets of $316 million. It’s head office is in Waterloo, Ontario. For me information, visit www.heartlandfarmmutual.com

About The Kings Mutual Insurance Company

Kings was established January 1, 2016 as a result of the amalgamation between The Kings Mutual Insurance Company (established 1904) and Pictou County Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company (established 1904). The company offers home, farm and small business insurance through brokers and agents in Nova Scotia. Kings is the largest insurer in the group of companies known as farm mutuals in the province of Nova Scotia. In 2020, the company had premium revenue of $16 million and assets of $55 million. Its head office is in Berwick, Nova Scotia. For more information, visit www.kingsmutual.ns.ca