Help us make a difference. Applications for the Ecclesiastical Community Impact Grant program now being accepted

TORONTO, ON, JULY 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – We are pleased to announce that the 2022 Community Impact Grant program is now open. This national program provides funding for registered Canadian charities wishing to implement specific programs that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people, or by supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs. Applications will be accepted from July 11 – August 5, 2022.

“We look forward to continuing to help Canadian charities deliver programs that will build sustainable benefits for their communities,” said Michèle George, Chair of the Grant Giving Committee. “Since 2017 we are proud to have awarded grants to more than 175 charities across Canada, enabling these organizations to provide a variety of services and support.”

Past recipients of the Community Impact Grant funding include programs that help at-risk youth, people who are marginalized and underrepresented, families without housing, people struggling with financial or food insecurities, and those living with mental health or physical challenges.

“At Ecclesiastical, we are proud to be part of the Benefact Group, an international family of financial services companies that is owned by a charitable trust. As a Group, we give all our available profits to charities and good causes,” said David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical. “We believe that through better business, we improve lives. Each business in our group is a specialist in its field and we’re united by a shared ambition to have a lasting positive impact on the communities we support.”

