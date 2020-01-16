Highland DKI Opens Their Second Location in Brampton, ON

Brampton, ON, January 16, 2020/InsPress/ – Highland DKI is pleased to announce their newest location in Brampton, ON. Highland DKI is a full-service restoration contractor providing professional cleaning and insurance restoration services for over 40 years. Highland DKI services areas located in: Dufferin County, Peel/Caledon & Wellington Region has been serving the areas of Mount Forest, Shelburne, Dundalk, Alliston, Palgrave, Bolton, Caledon, Caledon East, Brampton, Arthur, Grand Valley, Erin, Acton, Guelph, and Orangeville.

Highland Restoration DKI’s newest location is located on the Brampton/Mississauga border at 2 County Court Boulevard, Brampton, ON. This second location is perfectly situated to better serve the community with immediate access to major highways allowing Highland Restoration to provide industry-leading response time combined with their trusted technical expertise to their clients. This new location also delivers full restoration services to our clients such as; water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mould remediation, asbestos abatement, air duct cleaning, carpet and furniture cleaning, and even kitchen design and installation services!

This branch is being managed by Jason Cousins and Jessica Bradley. This well seasoned Project Management team has hit the ground running with a combined 30 years of industry experience and are thrilled with the prospect of this new endeavour.

“Our clients can expect the same expert level of quality workmanship and reliability as always and with this new location, our clients can trust there will not be any job too large that the team at Highland DKI cannot handle.” Says Shane Bradley, Owner/President of Highland Restoration DKI.

Highland DKI ‘s Brampton office:

2 County Court Boulevard, Unit 400

Brampton, ON L6W 3X7

(877) 941-8141

Info@HighlandRestoration.ca

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.