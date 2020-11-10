Highly Anticipated InsurTech North Conference Rescheduled to Run Online April 22-23, 2021

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 10, 2020/insPRESS/ – MSA Research is pleased to advise that InsurTech North has been rescheduled to run online on April 22-23, 2021. The 2021 virtual event is a revitalization of the 2020 in-person event delayed due to the COVID-19 emergency. Given the prolonged duration of the pandemic, ITN’s advisory committee felt that it was very important for the InsurTech ecosystem to convene virtually.

InsurTech North is a forum for digital leaders, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists in the property and casualty (P&C) and life/health insurance space.

Be in the virtual room as conference speakers discuss insurance technology investment, which technologies are in demand, and where in the value chain innovation is happening. Riveting sessions will focus on cross-ecosystem challenges worth reconstructing, how the insurance workforce will work with technology in the future, and which friction points can be solved by tech in the customer insurance experience.

“We are working with our amazing advisory committee to finalize the agenda which will be re-released early in the new year,” said Joel Baker, MSA Research CEO. “Those who have already registered will be contacted by our team with more information over the coming weeks.”

“I picked this conference in particular because of the networking value,” said Aly Dhalla, CEO and Co-Founder, Finaeo and recipient of the 2019 Wolf Pack Start Up Pitch Competition. “In fact, InsurTech North created one of our (Finaeo’s) first partnerships,” shared Dhalla.

The agenda and format of InsurTech North is shaped by a world-class advisory committee of diverse leaders including:

Mukul Ahuja, Partner, Strategy & Artificial Intelligence, Financial Services & Insurance Leader, Omnia AI, Deloitte

Jan Arp, Founding Managing Partner, Holt Accelerator

Sue Britton, CEO & Founder, Fintech Growth Syndicate (FGS)

Aly Dhalla, CEO & Co-Founder, Finaeo

Stephen Goldstein, Vice President, Client eXperience Lead, RGAX

Blake Hill, VP, Business Development, dacadoo

Keegan Iles, Partner, PwC

Alice Keung, Board Director, Economical Insurance

Laviva Mazhar, Investment Associate, Luge Capital

Abhay Raman, Chief Security Officer, Sun Life

Parna Sabet-Stephenson, Partner, Gowling WLG

Daniel Sinclair, Vice President & Head, Corporate Development, The Co-operators

Paul Winston, Principal, IE Advisory

“In short, what’s impressed me is the huge variety of attendees from P&C and Life Co., individual and group, VCs and other advisors to the community”, said Keegan Iles, Partner, PwC, and returning Wolf Pack Pitch Competition Leader, “The networking as a result is fantastic,” continued Iles, “and when you look around, there are real deals going down. This is what you want to see at an InsurTech conference.”

Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to obtain more information.

InsurTech North runs virtually from April 22-23, 2021.

About InsurTech North

InsurTech North provides participants an essential opportunity to connect with forward-thinking experts including insurance company executives, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, incubators, regulators and advisors. The program is designed to drive insurance technology innovation, opportunity and learning to assist decision makers in the life/health and P&C industries. Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to obtain more information.

About MSA Research

Market Security Analysis & (MSA) Research Inc. is a Canadian-owned, independent and impartial analytical research firm focused on the Canadian insurance industry.

Founded in 2003, MSA is the dominant provider of financial information relating to Canadian insurers. Its mission is to provide Canada’s insurance professionals with comprehensive financial information, analytical tools and rigorous research on a consistent basis.

MSA reports and software are currently used by more than 90% of Canadian insurers, reinsurers, reinsurance brokers and commercial brokers, all broker associations, all major audit/actuarial firms, equity research and investment banking shops, regulators, governments, third-party administrators, academics and others.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact:

Laura Viau, Vice President, Administration & Events

laura.viau@msaresearch.com

(416) 368-9001