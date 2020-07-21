Hiliary Scarlett joins Raise Underwriting

TORONTO, ON, JULY 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – Today Raise Underwriting Limited (“Raise”) a leading specialty managing general agent focussed on construction, real estate and development, announced Hiliary Scarlett, CPA, CMA will join its leadership team as vice president of underwriting, developer surety, following previous positions at Tarion New Home Warranty Corporation, Travelers Canada and Sovereign General.

Hiliary will lead Raise’s developer surety team, an established bonding and deposit insurance underwriter focused on providing surety companies with underwriting and distribution expertise in the Canadian marketplace.

“We are delighted to have Hiliary at the forefront of Raise’s leadership during this exciting growth phase for Raise,” commented Raise CEO Neil Morrison. “Hiliary’s underwriting experience and her time at The Tarion Warranty Group both broadens the scope of our underwriting bandwidth and also offers unique developer surety solutions to our broker partners and developer clients. Raise has enjoyed a collaborative relationship with Hiliary in her past roles and Hiliary’s leadership will accelerate our offerings in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.”

“I have been watching Raise’s growth and success in Ontario and B.C. over the past few years and am excited to be part of the growth and energy,” said Scarlett. “I see Raise as a great partner going forward and am enthusiastic about engaging with this group of ambitious, knowledgeable professionals who are all committed to meeting or exceeding our clients’ high expectations. Our existing clientele will also benefit from Raise’s independence, extensive market access and product offerings, especially in the developer bonding space.”

About Raise: Established in 2017, Raise is a boutique Managing General Agent delivering specialized, bespoke insurance and bonding solutions to the Development and Construction community. Raise offers leading strategic support and personalized service that can only be found in a boutique, independent firm. Raise currently serves the Canadian market and is headquartered in Toronto. “We’re in the business of structuring new products and challenging the way things were done in the past for the betterment of the industry. We deliver on these key principles and build foundations to maintain strong business relationships.”