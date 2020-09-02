How Insurers are Pivoting Digital CX Strategies in 2020 and Beyond

LONDON, UK, SEPTEMBER 2, 2020/insPRESS/ – 2020 has shown us that the world can change in an instant, and insurance carriers are amongst the first to feel the impact. We as an industry are experiencing business interruption like never before, and are required to react quickly and effectively to ever increasing customer demands and expectations.

Reuters Events are hosting a free-to-attend webinar that focuses on how carriers are enhancing their digitization capabilities to improve customer experience.

There is no doubt that carriers are fast-tracking innovation plans, bringing in new partners and rolling out technology at speed and at scale so that customers can be reached, served, and satisfied in an increasingly digital-first world. Join us for the webinar and discover:

How carriers can work quickly in response to all the pressures that 2020 has brought to the table- rearranging priorities, resources, and technology partners so that innovation happens now- not over months and months

Discover which digital strategies, including automation, AI and new digital interfaces can dramatically enhance customer experiences and simultaneously revolutionize back-end procedures

Uncover the operational efficiency gains and customer wins because of pivoting in such a fashion- never go back, and change your business for the better, for 2020 and beyond

Hear from:

Alex Burgess, Vice President, Customer Experience, Liberty Mutual, Lori Pon, Director, Claims Transformation, The Auto Club Group, Neal Keene, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Smart Communications and Bryan Falchuk, Founder & Managing Partner, Insurance Evolution Partners

This webinar is being run in conjunction with The Future of Insurance Canada 2020, taking place November 3rd-4th, online. More information can be found on the website at https://events.insurancenexus.com/canada/

