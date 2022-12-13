How the RRJ Insurance Group is Embracing Diversity

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 13, 2022/insPRESS/ – Diversity and Inclusion is about what makes each of us unique and includes our backgrounds, gender, race, sexuality, culture and abilities, all of the things that make us who we are. It is a combination of our differences that shape our view of the world, our perspective and our approach.

The RRJ Insurance Group o/a KRGinsure stands for diversity and inclusiveness. We take the impact of our corporate footprint very seriously. We are an equal opportunity employer and will do whatever is necessary to build an inclusive and equitable work environment for all.

KRGinsure has grown to be one of Canada’s largest independent brokerages with a long and storied history. Our roots trace as far back as 1906. We are licensed across Canada and have been providing Canadians with customized insurance solutions from coast-to-coast, and globally, for over 100 years. With nearly 200 staff and 6 locations across Ontario, we have earned a solid reputation for being dedicated, knowledgeable and thorough, focusing on building long-term relations with our clients and insurance companies.

We support and empower our staff to create an inclusive work environment, without prejudices, without negative stereotypes and without intolerance and encourage positive behaviors by being kind, understanding, considerate and having empathy.

Senior Vice President, Christina Martin FCIP, CRM, CAIB has been appointed KRG’s First Chief Diversity Officer to lead the company in diversity and inclusion. This is an exciting time for KRG and myself, Christina says. I remember when I first started working in this industry in 1995, things were so different then. As a gay woman in the corporate insurance world, I was reluctant to come out, afraid I wouldn’t be taken seriously, afraid I wouldn’t have the opportunity for promotion or even get the job because I was gay. I was hiding my true self, “In the Closet” as they say. I had a difficult time sharing my life and my true self with my coworkers or my managers. Over time though, I realized I was with the right company. KRG supported me and made me feel welcome and apart of the team. I opened up and started to feel like I belonged. Here I am 22 years later and still feeling the same. I was lucky, not everyone has the same experiences. I am very honored to take on this role of Chief Diversity Officer and will make sure I continue to pave the way so all employees at KRG have the same experiences like I have had. To feel safe being our authentic selves in the workplace.

We have come a long way but we still have a lot of work to do to make people feel included and supported regardless of who they are.

Some of the many things I will be focusing on as The Chief Diversity Officer:

Provide Education- offer ongoing training to educate the employees to better understand diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Promote open lines of communication- inviting employees to request accommodations to make their work environment more comfortable.

inviting employees to request accommodations to make their work environment more comfortable. Undertake staff surveys- create and evaluate staff surveys to gauge employee needs.

create and evaluate staff surveys to gauge employee needs. Create DEI committees- lead committees on DEI to plan and implement policies

Create a sense of security-Work closely with managers and employees to establish consistent inclusion initiatives.

We believe diversity is important and embrace harmony amongst all of us in the workplace.