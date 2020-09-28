HSB Canada Announces Leadership Appointments for IoT, Claims and Underwriting

TORONTO, ON/SEPT. 28, 2020/InsPRESS/ – HSB Canada, part of Munich Re, is pleased to announce the following executive appointments:

Mauro Convertini, BASc, P. Eng Vice President, Claims

Mauro Convertini joins HSB Canada as Vice President, Claims.

Mauro comes with deep experience in the insurance, financial and manufacturing industries, with a strong focus on strategy delivery, execution, and operational and service excellence.

He was recently National Vice President of Claims for one of Canada’s largest multi-line P&C insurers, and has held leadership positions in large-scale insurance system delivery and business transformation programs.

Mauro is a Professional Engineer, with a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Executive Business Management Program at York University.

Kavita Ramcharan, M. Eng, P. Eng.

Assistant Vice President, Inspection Operations and Client Services

Kavita Ramcharan has been appointed Assistant Vice President, Inspection Operations and Client Services.

In addition to her role as technical inspection services liaison with client companies, Kavita will lead HSB Connected Technologies and IoT offerings.

Kavita has been active with various associations and regulators and will have oversight over HSB Canada’s technical participation with Technical Standards and Safety Authority, Canadian Boiler and Machinery Underwriters’ Association, Canadian Standards Association, and Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Kavita holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Toronto, is a Professional Engineer, and holds a National Board Commission and Ontario Certificate of Competency.

Michael Storey, BA, FCIP

Assistant Vice President, Underwriting

Michael Storey has been appointed Assistant Vice President, Underwriting.

In addition to providing leadership for equipment breakdown, cyber and specialty coverage underwriting, Michael will assume responsibility for developing new IoT insurance solutions.

Michael joined HSB Canada in 2001 as an Account Executive, Special Risks, and was subsequently promoted to Manager and then to Director, Underwriting in 2017.

He has been active with Canadian Boiler and Machinery Underwriters’ Association, Annual Engineering Insurance Conference and Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional.

About HSB Canada

HSB Canada, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, and other specialty coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). Connect with HSB Canada on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the capital investment company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through to the 2019 Pacific typhoon season. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies, cyberattacks, or pandemics. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

