HTM Insurance Company ‘Migrates’ Personal Property to Cognition+ Platform continuing their Digital Transformation Strategy

COBOURG, ON, AUGUST 31, 2020/insPRESS/ – HTM Insurance Company (HTM) migrates their Personal Property operations to the Cognition+ platform as part of their continuing work on Digital Transformation. Joining the automobile line of business on the Cognition+ solution, this move enables all forms of personal property including residential, seasonal, watercraft and other assorted personal insurance product lines of business. The quality of the product and the consistency with the auto line of business allowed the team at HTM to adopt all transaction types on day one with ease. The guided workflow along with Task Management has improved overall efficiency, service and control.

“I am really proud of our team at HTM how they’ve been able to push this project through to a successful completion during these current uncertain times. While initially the pandemic posed some early challenges to the Change Management process, the team has used a combination of virtual tools and collaboration to overcome not being able to work directly together. Our team has been working closely with Cognition+ to ensure a smooth transition. We’re extremely pleased how our first week on the new system had been very uneventful with all team members able to quickly and easily perform their duties. We believe we will see a significant gain in efficiency, but even more important is being able to push forward with our digital strategy that will ultimately help our policyholders, brokers and agents”, stated Alec Harmer, President & CEO of HTM Insurance Company”. “Cognition+ has been a great partner in this journey and are building a market leading solution geared towards the mutual insurer with a focus on delivering a full digital experience for all our members and their sales force, which is where we want to be. We look forward to continuing to work with the Cognition+ Team in the future as they strive to provide their mutual customers with a leading insurance system. In my 37 years of experience, the best long-term solutions for the mutuals are the ones that are built by the mutuals … for the mutuals,” added Alec.

“We’re very pleased at how well this implementation of our new Cognition+ Personal Property platform has been adopted by the HTM team. The HTM team has been actively involved in providing subject matter expertise to the development of this product since the initial kick-off. We’re excited that we now have 21 Mutuals using the Cognition+ platform for Automobile in just over a year, and now have successfully launched Property into production. We’re fulfilling our promise to the mutual community of enabling their Digital Strategy with our next-generation Insurance Solution. HTM is a great example of how the ‘forward thinking’ approach has kept mutuality growing for more than 100 years”, said Matthew Scott, President & CEO of Cognition+. “Cognition+ delivers operational efficiencies and cost reductions across the insurance enterprise. Our Policy Management, workflow engine, task management and Insurance Analytics platform provide exceptional value and deliver insight, to drive our Clients’ businesses forward.”

About HTM Insurance Company

HTM Insurance Company, located in Cobourg Ontario, has been committed to providing great service to its policyholders and agent/broker partners since 1898 by committing to a professional and community based approach. HTM’s mission is to “To protect your future as if it’s our own”. Using long range planning coupled with the use of innovative technology; HTM continues to build strong relationships within their own community and the mutual family. For more information, visit www.htminsurance.ca.

About Cognition+

Cognition+ is an innovative software provider that has a fully integrated insurance back office solution, which is used by thirty Mutual Insurance Companies across Canada. Cognition+ has a proven track record with a focus on client requirements and product quality. Cognition+, established in 1993, is wholly owned by Canadian Mutual Insurance Companies with the mission of providing comprehensive and flexible solutions for its clients. For more information visit: www.gocognition.com

