Hudson Restoration Announces a Brand Refresh.

The new brand and website better support Hudson’s vision of leading the restoration industry into a sustainable future.

BURLINGTON, ON, MAY 9, 2023/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration, a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company is excited to announce the launch of their newly refreshed brand, logo and website.

For more than a decade Hudson has been providing Ontario-based insurers, luxury home and cottage owners, and commercial businesses with expert, customized restoration service and has established a reputation of first-class quality and integrity. Over the years, with a focus on quality over quantity, the company has quietly been incorporating behind-the-scenes eco initiatives that help them operate more sustainably.

“As a boutique, family business, we are proud of the brand we have built and what it has come to represent,” says Nick Hudson, President at Hudson Restoration Inc. “But the idea of “Restoring Responsibly” has been an unofficial team philosophy for many years. We are growing, the industry is evolving, and people are looking to join us. It was time that our brand better reflected our vision of being the go-to firm for luxury, eco-friendly property restoration.”

Hudson is moving to an electric fleet by 2028, recycling their in-house debris, using LED lights, and are completely paperless. Recently they have extended that philosophy beyond their own walls, and are now, in partnership with Greenflow Environmental Services, sorting tear out and construction waste to recycle and/or divert it from landfill. They also collaborated with Built Green Canada, to become their first restorer member. Hudson now offers Built Green ® certified projects, allowing them the option to reconstruct or restore a home with an environmentally-friendly third-party certification. This audited process involves an Energy Advisor and the use of sustainable materials and practices wherever possible.

“It is an exciting time for Hudson. Insurers have their own net-zero and environmental goals, and are beginning to build eco-endorsements into their policy options. We are well positioned to help drive the industry forward, together,” says Margo Malowney, VP of Business Development and Culture at Hudson. “Our updated brand, logo and website better reflect who we are to clients and potential new team members, but also provides confidence to customers about the values of the people helping restore their properties.”

The brand refresh includes a modified logo that includes the addition of a green leaf, maintaining the strong brand value that has already been established while including a nod toward an eco-friendly future. It will be applied organically to all social platforms, collateral materials, store fronts and fleet vehicles. The brand refresh also includes a new website that better represents the Hudson Restoration of today, but is also more nimble and responsive for insurance professionals and property owners.

To visit the new Hudson Restoration web site please click here.

For more information about the brand refresh, or any of the company’s restoration services and eco-initiatives, please email info@hudsonrestoration.com

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on keeping claim counts manageable and their teams happy, enabling them to maintain lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios, and resulting in more time for estimate generation, communication and site visits.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding exclusive national franchise network. For more information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com to learn more. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media and Franchise Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

905-635-6855

Margo@HudsonRestoration.com