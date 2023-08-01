HUDSON RESTORATION ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ORILLIA BRANCH AND CONTENTS CLEANING CAPABILITIES

The upgraded facility established Hudson as a full-service restoration provider, and supports their vision of leading the restoration industry into a sustainable future.

BURLINGTON, ON, AUGUST 1, 2023/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration Inc. a leading boutique and eco-friendly restoration firm is excited to announce the expansion of their Orillia branch to enhance their existing contents restoration capabilities, and the addition of further green technology to the already sustainably focused operation.

Hudson Orillia has been offering property restoration and construction services to the Orillia/Simcoe/Muskoka area since 2018, and has offered soft contents cleaning through their “Decontamination Depot” since 2021. This investment establishes the company securely as a full-service provider, expanding both their facility space and their contents cleaning capabilities, to now also include hard contents cleaning.

“As a boutique, family business, we are excited about the brand we have built and what it has come to represent,” says Nick Hudson, President at Hudson Restoration. “We have a vision of being the go-to firm for luxury and eco-friendly property restoration. We are growing, the industry is evolving, and people are looking to join us. These upgrades enable us to provide full-service contents cleaning, and are another step along our ‘Restoring Responsibly’ journey.”

The extensive renovations include taking over neighboring facility spaces, including retrofitting a former barber shop into a customer facing retail space, and adding a second larger adjacent space. Together with their original office, the three spaces now combine to create a full-service facility, offering ultrasonic cleaning, Esporta technology, specialty cleaning and deodorization, storage, pack out, an Ozone Chamber, upgraded washing machines, drying facilities and decontamination cleaning options.

“We have been providing property and contents restoration, along with construction, for many years,” says Jeff Latour, Branch and Project Manager at Hudson Orillia. “But these upgrades enable us to offer more complete and specialized contents cleaning capabilities to insurance clients, and our Simcoe/Muskoka area customers directly. Our recent addition of cleaning and decontamination expert Deb Moscrop, as well as the sustainability upgrades made to our facility and fleet just up the ante.”

In addition to existing recycling programs, LED lighting, and rooftop solar panels, Hudson has also installed publicly accessible EV Charging stations, and added their first FORD F-150 Lightening Electric Truck to the fleet as they transition away from fossil fuels.

“In my 20 years of experience, I have dealt with every possible permutation and combination when it comes to dirt and grime,” says Deb Moscrop, Contents Cleaning Manager at Hudson. “Disasters like fires and floods, as well as day-to-day life can leave your things needing expert cleaning help. With our new tools, equipment, space, and chemistry capabilities, we now offer complete full-service contents cleaning solutions. I would like to think there is nothing I cannot clean, so put me to the test.”

The contents cleaning and restoration service is offered to both insurance industry clients, as well as direct to customers.

To learn more about Hudson’s Decontamination Depot, please click here.

For more information about Hudson’s branch expansion, cleaning and restoration services or eco-initiatives, please visit HudsonRestoration.com or email info@hudsonrestoration.com

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication, and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on keeping claim counts manageable and their teams happy, enabling them to maintain lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios, and resulting in more time for estimate generation, communication, and site visits.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding exclusive national franchise network. For more information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com to learn more. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media and Franchise Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

905-635-6855

Margo@HudsonRestoration.com