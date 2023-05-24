HUDSON RESTORATION ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF SERVICE TO KINGSTON/BELLEVILLE

The addition of Kyle Butcher as BM/PM further strengthens Hudson’s leadership.

BURLINGTON, ON, MAY 24, 2023/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration Inc. is exited to announce the expansion of their service delivery area to Kingston / Bellville, and the addition of Kyle Butcher in the role of Branch Manager/Project Manager, Hudson Kingston / Belleville.

Kyle brings more than twenty years’ experience to Hudson. Along with more than a decade in the insurance and property claims industry, Kyle has also held senior roles in sales and business development, collectively providing him with experience in team building, relationship management, customer needs and service delivery. Born and raised in the Kingston / Belleville area, Kyle grew up in and around the industry and has developed a reputation wrapped around quality and service. He brings all the requisite restoration expertise and certifications, but also a history of professional, timely, and communicative project management.

“Our insurer partners have been asking for support in the Kingston / Belleville region for some time now,” says Nick Hudson, President, Hudson Restoration. “And when we met Kyle, we quickly recognized our shared values. We had the right opportunity to expand our boutique approach, while continuing to provide the level and quality service our discerning and forward-looking customers expect.”

In this new role, Kyle will be responsible for supporting Hudson’s existing property insurer and property manager partners, as well as helping grow the brand in the Kingston / Belleville region.

“We are excited that Kyle has decided to join us,” says Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture. “His leadership, experience and reputation in the industry are second-to-none, but it is his entrepreneurial spirit, and passion to help us pursue our vision of being the go-to firm for luxury, eco-friendly property restoration that is even more exciting. He is a great addition to the team, and we look forward to his input as we grow.”

Hudson is the first restorer in Canada to be offering certified eco-friendly restoration and rebuild options to customers through their partnership with Built Green Canada, in addition to offering on-site landfill diversion and recycling measures.

“I am excited to join Hudson at this time on their journey,” says Mr. Butcher. “I have been looking for an opportunity to fully utilize my experience, while making a material contribution to the success of the company I work with. Their expansion to the Kingston / Belleville area, combined with their on-going growth initiatives makes this move a great fit for me and I am excited about the service we can provide.”

The expansion to the Kingston / Belleville region increases the footprint of Hudson’s current Ontario-based service offer, which includes Muskoka, Orillia, Toronto, Markham, and Burlington.

For more information about Hudson Restoration’s Kingston area services, expansion opportunities and eco-friendly initiatives, please contact info@hudsonrestoration.com.

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication, and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on keeping claim counts manageable and their teams happy, enabling them to maintain lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios, and resulting in more time for estimate generation, communication, and site visits.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding and exclusive national corporate and franchise network. Please visit HudsonRestoration.com for more information. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media & Franchise Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

Margo @ HudsonRestoration.com

###