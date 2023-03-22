Hudson Restoration partners with Greenflow Environmental Services to offer customers eco-friendly waste management.

The partnership will allow Hudson to sort and measure the amount of debris recycled, converted to energy and diverted from landfill.

BURLINGTON, ON, MARCH 22, 2023/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration Inc., a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company has partnered with Greenflow Environmental Services to further provide sustainable services for insurer clients and property owner customers.

Property restoration is a debris-laden industry. Working in partnership with Greenflow, the focus of the program is to provide safe and environmentally friendly waste disposal services throughout the entire restoration process.

“The partnership with Greenflow allows us to incorporate disciplined waste diversion practices to each job, decrease the amount we sent to landfill, and reuse/recycle/upcycle as much as possible,” says Nick Hudson, Director of Operations for Hudson Restoration. “Restoration debris materials such as drywall and wood can be upcycled into particleboard, while other waste materials can be converted into energy through a high-tech process that includes burning, gas separation, scrubbing or heating.”

In Ontario alone, the construction industry creates about 14.2 million tonnes of waste, and currently only about 12 per cent of construction waste is being diverted from landfill. By providing a sort and divert methodology, the program aims to shift those percentages.

The program also helps Greenflow further its mission of safeguarding the environment and community by helping businesses manage their waste in ways that reduce their ecological footprint.

“We are excited to partner with Nick, Margo and the team at Hudson “says Greenflow president, John Gouda. “We are driven by innovation, and strive to find the most cost-efficient and environmentally friendly waste disposal solutions that fit our customers’ unique needs. Hudson has been very proactive about developing a customized approach for their work, and we are thrilled that they are committed to including this service as a built-in component of their regular service offering.”

This service is another step in Hudson’s commitment to support their customer’s own environmental, net zero and supply chain sustainability goals.

“This partnership continues Hudson’s vision of leading the restoration industry into an eco friendly future,” says Margo Malowney, VP of Business Development & Culture at Hudson. “We are constantly improving our own sustainability operations, and this partnership allows us to provide the same to our forward-looking customers.”

To learn more about Hudson’s Greenflow waste diversion program, email us at info@hudsonrestoration.com or follow us on our socials for future announcements.

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding national franchise network. For more information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com to learn more. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

About Greenflow Environmental Services

Greenflow Environmental Services believes in curating end to end waste management solutions through environmentally friendly processes, helping provide a better planet for those we care about most.

Founded in 1992, Greenflow offers customers waste disposal alternatives that prioritizes their business along with the environment. The company leverages a large logistics network, innovative green technology and a non-profit reforestation program to provide conscientious, reliable, and effortless waste management services for a variety of industries across Canada.

For more information, please visit www.greenflow.com/ www.gic-green.com or contact us at info@gic-green.com , toll free 1 (877) 244-8828