Hurricane Fiona: Origin and Cause is Mobilized and Ready to Help

SEPTEMBER 23, 2022/insPRESS/ – As Nova Scotians prepare for Hurricane Fiona, we are mobilized and ready to serve your policyholders. Here is a list of services we are ready to offer immediately.

We hope everyone stays safe.

Civil, Structural and Geotechnical Examinations

We can help assess building structural integrity and geotechnical shifting; design shoring systems to stabilize and repair unsafe structures; as well as provide repair/rebuild drawings.

Mechanical Equipment Assessments

We can help with the damage assessment and remediation/replacement of mechanical equipment such as HVAC, air handling, plumbing, elevators, and industrial equipment.

Electrical Equipment Installations

We can help with electrical infrastructure and equipment damage assessment and remediation/replacement for building power supply and distribution; fire protection equipment; communication, life safety, alarm and lighting systems; and industrial equipment

Drone Inspections

Our drone team has extensive experience in large CAT losses. We can provide commercial and industrial property assessments with measurements; macro level damage assessments of whole neighbourhoods and large complexes; and fly in unsafe spaces such as crawl spaces and basements.

Contact

Mazen Habash, President

mhabash@origin-and-cause.com

(416) 918-6672

Peter Hamilton, Atlantic Canada Manager

phamilton@origin-and-cause.com

(902) 240-8395

George Costandi

National Sales & Marketing Director

gcostandi@origin-and-cause.com

(647) 393-2846

General

info@origin-and-cause.com

After Hours: 1-866-931-0572

Toll-Free: 1-888-624-3473

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.