IBAA is “Back in the Saddle” for Upcoming May Convention

EDMONTON, AB, MARCH 14, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta (IBAA) is excited to announce the staging of its annual Convention under the theme “Back in the Saddle: Resilience through Reinvention”. The four day event will be held from May 15th to 18th at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.

As the industry rebounds from COVID-19, this Convention will be about channeling resiliency strategies to create a more successful business environment. Beer Baroness and Dragon’s Den celebrity judge, Manjit Minhas, will present the keynote on how to inspire, learn and lead in difficult times. Session topics include a five-month update on DCPD, a comprehensive view of the auto market by AIRB and a broker exchange on industry insights. Attendees will also get the chance to meet with insurance company executives at a panel discussion.

For more information on registration, visit www.ibaa.ca.

