IBAO announces 2020 sponsors

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 17, 2020/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is pleased to announce its 2020 annual sponsors—partner organizations that provide crucial support and enable the funding and resourcing of key initiatives.

“This year has and continues to be an unprecedented time for everyone,” said IBAO President Joseph Carnevale. “Everybody’s been affected by this pandemic, with brokers and insurers helping consumers however they can. As a not–for–profit association acting on behalf of Ontario’s insurance brokerages, we rely on sponsor support to continue our efforts working strategically with industry partners and government, supporting brokers and enabling them to do what they do best.”

In addition to advocacy, IBAO deliverables that benefit the industry include the creation of a cohesive end–to–end professional development program that builds on the existing quality of the broker channel, promoting the industry, brokers and the broker profession to consumers, and strategic initiatives that advance industry recruitment and the deployment of modern technology.

“Sponsor support assists us in achieving our members’ priorities,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “An investment in the health and strength of Ontario Brokers is a commitment and investment in the insurance industry at large. Collectively we can ensure the broker network remains vibrant by partnering on strategic initiatives and attracting new talent to the channel and industry, benefiting the consumers and insurers who rely on broker distribution. We very much look forward to working with our business partners throughout 2020 and beyond.”

2020 IBAO SPONSORS

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

