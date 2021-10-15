IBAO Announces 2021 Awards of Excellence Finalists

October 15, 2021 by Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario
TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 15, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to release the names of the finalists for their Awards of Excellence, an annual celebration of high achievement within the broker channel.
“It’s great to be able to give out a full slate of awards after running a modified program last year,” said Norah Black, VP, Marketing & Communications. “We have so many incredible members—this gives us the opportunity to lift up some of the best and brightest.”
“With what a challenging couple of years it’s been, it’s never been more important to take a moment to recognize some of the exceptional talent in the broker channel,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson.
Awards of Excellence winners will be announced at the IBAO Virtual Convention on October 20th — register here.
The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.
