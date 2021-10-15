IBAO Announces 2021 Awards of Excellence Finalists

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 15, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to release the names of the finalists for their Awards of Excellence, an annual celebration of high achievement within the broker channel.

“It’s great to be able to give out a full slate of awards after running a modified program last year,” said Norah Black, VP, Marketing & Communications. “We have so many incredible members—this gives us the opportunity to lift up some of the best and brightest.”

“With what a challenging couple of years it’s been, it’s never been more important to take a moment to recognize some of the exceptional talent in the broker channel,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson.

BROKERAGE OF THE YEAR—OVER $7.5M GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM

isure insurance

McCam Insurance Brokers

PIB Insurance Brokers

FUTURE LEADER

Mark Orlecki—Petley Hare

Sam Jazayeri—PrimeService Insurance

Samantha Roelofsen—PIB Insurance Brokers

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

ProNavigator

SNAP Premium Finance

COMMUNITY LEADER

Anton Antonov & Michael Lewis—Marsh Canada

Brent Fletcher—Preferred Insurance Group

Brent Stefan—McFarlan Rowlands Insurance Brokers

DIVERSITY LEADER

Irene Gomes—Zensurance

Marlene Morrison Nicholls—Stewart Morrison Insurance

Melissa Forward—BrokerLink Insurance

Trevor McIntosh—Zensurance

Awards of Excellence winners will be announced at the IBAO Virtual Convention on October 20th — register here.

– 30 –

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

For more information visit:

ibao.org

twitter.com/ibaontario

facebook.com/ibaontario

linkedin.com/company/ibaontario

For interview opportunities contact:

Norah Black

VP, Marketing & Communications

nblack@ibao.on.ca

416.488.7422 x 128